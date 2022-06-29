MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - May 2021/2022

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG reached its highest revenue in a single quarter in Q3; net sales grew by 12% to 91 MSEK, and ARPDAU increased by 7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Summary of the period March 2022 - May 2022:

The Group's net sales for the period were 91,162 KSEK (81,381 KSEK), an increase of 12% compared to the same period the previous year. The period's net sales include 14,706 KSEK relating to a transfer bonus from Applovin. Adjusted net sales are 76,456 KSEK

EBITDA for the period was 25,631 KSEK (15,252 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 10,965 KSEK (15,409 KSEK) (adjustments for EBITDA relate to effects from transfer bonus revenue, acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 45,841 KSEK (48,912 KSEK), a decrease of 6% compared to the same period the previous year. Note that the transfer bonus is not included in the contribution calculation

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 5.8 US cents (5.5 US cents), an increase of 7% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the quarter was 0.38 SEK /share ( 0.05 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The cost of user acquisition for the period was 21,589 KSEK (23,323 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.5 million and 4.3 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 23% and 30% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"This quarter saw an extraordinary income of 15 MSEK from a transfer bonus connected to the move to a new ad mediation platform. Adjusted for the bonus, net sales were 76 MSEK - on par with the previous quarter - and down 6% compared to the same quarter last year. The change relative to last year can primarily be traced back to Word Mansion which enjoyed a strong Q3 2021 that included a high User Acquisition (UA) spend and high sales. The sales numbers for the quarter are boosted relative to last year thanks to a stronger USD.

Looking at the total sales in Q3 we conclude that we reached the highest revenue in one single quarter since our founding in 2010. Revenues during Q3 reached 91 MSEK, and the EBITDA was 26 MSEK.

We are excited to announce that Tile Mansion is now ready to proceed to a global launch. Thousands of daily players are already playing the game, and, revenue-wise, it's currently generating around 4% of our total daily revenues. The performance of UA for Tile Mansion is good, and we aim to continue to accelerate UA investments as we add more content and updates to the game in the coming weeks and months. Already, at this stage this is the highest average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) game in the entire games portfolio; we haven't been this excited about a new game since the launch of Wordzee.

Our goal as a company is to compete against the absolute best in the industry. Many of the top casual games now offer the players a deeper experience that goes beyond the core gameplay. Coming into the fall of 2022 we will be prepared to build games that are deeper and richer than before and setting us up for a very exciting future," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2021 - May 2022 (9 months):

The Group's net sales for the period were 237,773 KSEK (216,937 KSEK), an increase of 10% compared to the same period the previous year. The period's net sales include 14,706 KSEK relating to a transfer bonus from Applovin. Adjusted net sales are 223,067 KSEK

EBITDA for the period was 64,305 KSEK (34,874 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 50,685 KSEK (37,079 KSEK) (adjustments relate to effects from transfer bonus revenue, acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 147,734 KSEK (129,427 KSEK), an increase of 14% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the period was 0.81 SEK /share ( -0.03 SEK /share)

