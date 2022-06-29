DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 175,000 EUR1.010 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.871 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.999 GBP0.863 GBP0.868735 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.005791

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,164,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1075 1.002 XDUB 08:16:26 00059732197TRLO0 4310 0.999 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732697TRLO0 5045 1.000 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732698TRLO0 784 1.000 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732699TRLO0 1000 0.999 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732700TRLO0 3699 1.000 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732701TRLO0 918 1.000 XDUB 08:24:01 00059732702TRLO0 26 1.002 XDUB 09:45:36 00059735287TRLO0 4398 1.004 XDUB 09:45:36 00059735288TRLO0 1220 1.006 XDUB 09:45:36 00059735289TRLO0 3200 1.006 XDUB 09:51:05 00059735415TRLO0 1112 1.006 XDUB 09:51:05 00059735416TRLO0 376 1.006 XDUB 09:51:05 00059735417TRLO0 4165 1.006 XDUB 09:51:05 00059735418TRLO0 951 1.006 XDUB 09:51:05 00059735419TRLO0 2500 1.006 XDUB 10:15:25 00059736316TRLO0 1470 1.006 XDUB 10:15:25 00059736317TRLO0 2500 1.006 XDUB 10:52:18 00059737398TRLO0 1533 1.006 XDUB 10:52:18 00059737399TRLO0 873 1.004 XDUB 11:32:18 00059738555TRLO0 4515 1.004 XDUB 11:34:06 00059738665TRLO0 798 1.004 XDUB 11:40:09 00059738886TRLO0 1734 1.002 XDUB 11:45:23 00059739055TRLO0 1000 1.002 XDUB 11:45:23 00059739056TRLO0 1163 1.002 XDUB 11:45:23 00059739057TRLO0 968 1.002 XDUB 11:46:26 00059739097TRLO0 1600 1.010 XDUB 13:24:58 00059742179TRLO0 3646 1.010 XDUB 13:24:58 00059742180TRLO0 1346 1.010 XDUB 13:41:48 00059742814TRLO0 811 1.010 XDUB 13:57:01 00059743363TRLO0 152 1.010 XDUB 13:57:01 00059743364TRLO0 5892 1.010 XDUB 14:04:57 00059743671TRLO0 918 1.010 XDUB 14:13:19 00059744284TRLO0 3606 1.010 XDUB 14:13:26 00059744290TRLO0 4549 1.008 XDUB 14:13:26 00059744291TRLO0 251 1.004 XDUB 14:13:26 00059744292TRLO0 1000 1.004 XDUB 14:13:26 00059744293TRLO0 2805 1.002 XDUB 14:13:58 00059744315TRLO0 4021 1.006 XDUB 14:16:26 00059744384TRLO0 4050 1.010 XDUB 14:41:15 00059746756TRLO0 1232 1.010 XDUB 14:45:15 00059747256TRLO0 2716 1.010 XDUB 14:45:15 00059747257TRLO0 1613 1.010 XDUB 14:48:36 00059747574TRLO0 1294 1.010 XDUB 14:58:11 00059748561TRLO0 1392 1.010 XDUB 14:58:11 00059748562TRLO0 2500 1.010 XDUB 15:03:45 00059749293TRLO0 1440 1.006 XDUB 15:31:03 00059751999TRLO0 1600 1.006 XDUB 15:31:03 00059752000TRLO0 1310 1.006 XDUB 15:31:03 00059752001TRLO0 2500 1.006 XDUB 15:31:03 00059752002TRLO0 1900 1.006 XDUB 15:31:03 00059752003TRLO0 240 1.004 XDUB 15:53:34 00059754078TRLO0 3965 1.004 XDUB 15:53:34 00059754079TRLO0 979 1.004 XDUB 15:53:34 00059754080TRLO0 1727 1.006 XDUB 16:06:44 00059755342TRLO0 4600 1.006 XDUB 16:06:44 00059755343TRLO0 1600 1.006 XDUB 16:06:44 00059755344TRLO0 1067 1.006 XDUB 16:06:44 00059755345TRLO0 4002 1.006 XDUB 16:06:44 00059755346TRLO0 852 1.008 XDUB 16:18:07 00059756607TRLO0 491 1.008 XDUB 16:18:07 00059756608TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7008 86.30 XLON 11:45:23 00059739054TRLO0 391 86.70 XLON 11:56:11 00059739381TRLO0 829 86.80 XLON 11:56:48 00059739408TRLO0 315 86.90 XLON 12:00:00 00059739560TRLO0 436 86.90 XLON 12:00:58 00059739637TRLO0 1275 86.90 XLON 12:00:58 00059739638TRLO0 4000 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739783TRLO0 555 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739784TRLO0 4000 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739785TRLO0 1969 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739787TRLO0 2031 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739786TRLO0 1961 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739789TRLO0 1961 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739788TRLO0 1913 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739791TRLO0 1914 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739790TRLO0 1969 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739793TRLO0 1968 87.00 XLON 12:06:02 00059739792TRLO0 574 87.00 XLON 12:09:46 00059739849TRLO0 2981 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739857TRLO0 3922 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739856TRLO0 3827 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739855TRLO0 4492 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739854TRLO0 3937 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739853TRLO0 1851 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739852TRLO0 1344 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739851TRLO0 3000 86.90 XLON 12:10:02 00059739858TRLO0 585 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739861TRLO0 3376 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739860TRLO0 461 87.00 XLON 12:10:02 00059739859TRLO0 271 86.80 XLON 12:36:02 00059740704TRLO0 2 86.80 XLON 12:36:02 00059740703TRLO0 2986 86.80 XLON 12:51:13 00059741069TRLO0 14029 87.00 XLON 14:04:15 00059743662TRLO0 695 87.10 XLON 14:07:24 00059743722TRLO0 3321 86.80 XLON 14:13:26 00059744289TRLO0 2552 87.10 XLON 14:13:26 00059744288TRLO0 2076 86.80 XLON 14:13:26 00059744295TRLO0 1150 86.80 XLON 14:13:26 00059744294TRLO0 3000 86.80 XLON 14:13:26 00059744296TRLO0 100 86.70 XLON 14:13:58 00059744314TRLO0 3354 86.70 XLON 14:13:58 00059744313TRLO0 7602 87.10 XLON 14:48:36 00059747571TRLO0 3330 87.10 XLON 14:48:36 00059747573TRLO0 2 87.10 XLON 14:48:36 00059747572TRLO0 2 87.10 XLON 14:56:40 00059748437TRLO0 494 87.10 XLON 14:58:11 00059748559TRLO0 2514 87.10 XLON 14:58:11 00059748560TRLO0 3179 86.80 XLON 15:04:55 00059749390TRLO0 2 86.80 XLON 15:04:55 00059749389TRLO0 3000 87.00 XLON 15:04:55 00059749391TRLO0 422 87.10 XLON 15:04:55 00059749392TRLO0 182 86.60 XLON 15:06:18 00059749653TRLO0 2184 86.60 XLON 15:07:46 00059749894TRLO0 1468 86.60 XLON 15:07:46 00059749893TRLO0 2882 86.60 XLON 15:31:03 00059751995TRLO0 3139 86.60 XLON 15:31:03 00059751998TRLO0 516 86.60 XLON 15:31:03 00059751997TRLO0 146 86.60 XLON 15:31:03 00059751996TRLO0 1228 86.40 XLON 15:36:03 00059752372TRLO0 2792 86.40 XLON 15:36:03 00059752371TRLO0 1971 86.70 XLON 15:53:38 00059754088TRLO0 169 86.70 XLON 15:53:38 00059754091TRLO0 2 86.70 XLON 15:53:38 00059754090TRLO0 368 86.70 XLON 15:53:38 00059754089TRLO0 2715 86.70 XLON 15:54:02 00059754164TRLO0 3000 86.70 XLON 15:54:02 00059754165TRLO0 3359 86.70 XLON 16:02:32 00059754925TRLO0 2946 86.70 XLON 16:02:32 00059754924TRLO0 3165 86.70 XLON 16:02:35 00059754926TRLO0 3546 86.70 XLON 16:04:54 00059755165TRLO0 1398 86.70 XLON 16:10:20 00059755738TRLO0 191 86.70 XLON 16:10:20 00059755740TRLO0 52 86.70 XLON 16:10:20 00059755739TRLO0 10286 87.00 XLON 16:19:54 00059756796TRLO0 3399 87.00 XLON 16:20:23 00059756904TRLO0 3208 86.90 XLON 16:21:27 00059757048TRLO0 420 86.90 XLON 16:22:27 00059757134TRLO0 1340 86.90 XLON 16:22:27 00059757135TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 171257 EQS News ID: 1385913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)