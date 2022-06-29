Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
08:04 Uhr
0,993 Euro
+0,008
+0,81 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9951,02209:08
Dow Jones News
29.06.2022 | 08:31
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     175,000 
                            EUR1.010 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.871 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.999     GBP0.863 
 
                                    GBP0.868735 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.005791

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,164,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1075       1.002         XDUB      08:16:26      00059732197TRLO0 
4310       0.999         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732697TRLO0 
5045       1.000         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732698TRLO0 
784       1.000         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732699TRLO0 
1000       0.999         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732700TRLO0 
3699       1.000         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732701TRLO0 
918       1.000         XDUB      08:24:01      00059732702TRLO0 
26        1.002         XDUB      09:45:36      00059735287TRLO0 
4398       1.004         XDUB      09:45:36      00059735288TRLO0 
1220       1.006         XDUB      09:45:36      00059735289TRLO0 
3200       1.006         XDUB      09:51:05      00059735415TRLO0 
1112       1.006         XDUB      09:51:05      00059735416TRLO0 
376       1.006         XDUB      09:51:05      00059735417TRLO0 
4165       1.006         XDUB      09:51:05      00059735418TRLO0 
951       1.006         XDUB      09:51:05      00059735419TRLO0 
2500       1.006         XDUB      10:15:25      00059736316TRLO0 
1470       1.006         XDUB      10:15:25      00059736317TRLO0 
2500       1.006         XDUB      10:52:18      00059737398TRLO0 
1533       1.006         XDUB      10:52:18      00059737399TRLO0 
873       1.004         XDUB      11:32:18      00059738555TRLO0 
4515       1.004         XDUB      11:34:06      00059738665TRLO0 
798       1.004         XDUB      11:40:09      00059738886TRLO0 
1734       1.002         XDUB      11:45:23      00059739055TRLO0 
1000       1.002         XDUB      11:45:23      00059739056TRLO0 
1163       1.002         XDUB      11:45:23      00059739057TRLO0 
968       1.002         XDUB      11:46:26      00059739097TRLO0 
1600       1.010         XDUB      13:24:58      00059742179TRLO0 
3646       1.010         XDUB      13:24:58      00059742180TRLO0 
1346       1.010         XDUB      13:41:48      00059742814TRLO0 
811       1.010         XDUB      13:57:01      00059743363TRLO0 
152       1.010         XDUB      13:57:01      00059743364TRLO0 
5892       1.010         XDUB      14:04:57      00059743671TRLO0 
918       1.010         XDUB      14:13:19      00059744284TRLO0 
3606       1.010         XDUB      14:13:26      00059744290TRLO0 
4549       1.008         XDUB      14:13:26      00059744291TRLO0 
251       1.004         XDUB      14:13:26      00059744292TRLO0 
1000       1.004         XDUB      14:13:26      00059744293TRLO0 
2805       1.002         XDUB      14:13:58      00059744315TRLO0 
4021       1.006         XDUB      14:16:26      00059744384TRLO0 
4050       1.010         XDUB      14:41:15      00059746756TRLO0 
1232       1.010         XDUB      14:45:15      00059747256TRLO0 
2716       1.010         XDUB      14:45:15      00059747257TRLO0 
1613       1.010         XDUB      14:48:36      00059747574TRLO0 
1294       1.010         XDUB      14:58:11      00059748561TRLO0 
1392       1.010         XDUB      14:58:11      00059748562TRLO0 
2500       1.010         XDUB      15:03:45      00059749293TRLO0 
1440       1.006         XDUB      15:31:03      00059751999TRLO0 
1600       1.006         XDUB      15:31:03      00059752000TRLO0 
1310       1.006         XDUB      15:31:03      00059752001TRLO0 
2500       1.006         XDUB      15:31:03      00059752002TRLO0 
1900       1.006         XDUB      15:31:03      00059752003TRLO0 
240       1.004         XDUB      15:53:34      00059754078TRLO0 
3965       1.004         XDUB      15:53:34      00059754079TRLO0 
979       1.004         XDUB      15:53:34      00059754080TRLO0 
1727       1.006         XDUB      16:06:44      00059755342TRLO0 
4600       1.006         XDUB      16:06:44      00059755343TRLO0 
1600       1.006         XDUB      16:06:44      00059755344TRLO0 
1067       1.006         XDUB      16:06:44      00059755345TRLO0 
4002       1.006         XDUB      16:06:44      00059755346TRLO0 
852       1.008         XDUB      16:18:07      00059756607TRLO0 
491       1.008         XDUB      16:18:07      00059756608TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7008       86.30         XLON      11:45:23      00059739054TRLO0 
391       86.70         XLON      11:56:11      00059739381TRLO0 
829       86.80         XLON      11:56:48      00059739408TRLO0 
315       86.90         XLON      12:00:00      00059739560TRLO0 
436       86.90         XLON      12:00:58      00059739637TRLO0 
1275       86.90         XLON      12:00:58      00059739638TRLO0 
4000       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739783TRLO0 
555       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739784TRLO0 
4000       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739785TRLO0 
1969       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739787TRLO0 
2031       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739786TRLO0 
1961       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739789TRLO0 
1961       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739788TRLO0 
1913       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739791TRLO0 
1914       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739790TRLO0 
1969       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739793TRLO0 
1968       87.00         XLON      12:06:02      00059739792TRLO0 
574       87.00         XLON      12:09:46      00059739849TRLO0 
2981       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739857TRLO0 
3922       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739856TRLO0 
3827       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739855TRLO0 
4492       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739854TRLO0 
3937       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739853TRLO0 
1851       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739852TRLO0 
1344       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739851TRLO0 
3000       86.90         XLON      12:10:02      00059739858TRLO0 
585       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739861TRLO0 
3376       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739860TRLO0 
461       87.00         XLON      12:10:02      00059739859TRLO0 
271       86.80         XLON      12:36:02      00059740704TRLO0 
2        86.80         XLON      12:36:02      00059740703TRLO0 
2986       86.80         XLON      12:51:13      00059741069TRLO0 
14029      87.00         XLON      14:04:15      00059743662TRLO0 
695       87.10         XLON      14:07:24      00059743722TRLO0 
3321       86.80         XLON      14:13:26      00059744289TRLO0 
2552       87.10         XLON      14:13:26      00059744288TRLO0 
2076       86.80         XLON      14:13:26      00059744295TRLO0 
1150       86.80         XLON      14:13:26      00059744294TRLO0 
3000       86.80         XLON      14:13:26      00059744296TRLO0 
100       86.70         XLON      14:13:58      00059744314TRLO0 
3354       86.70         XLON      14:13:58      00059744313TRLO0 
7602       87.10         XLON      14:48:36      00059747571TRLO0 
3330       87.10         XLON      14:48:36      00059747573TRLO0 
2        87.10         XLON      14:48:36      00059747572TRLO0 
2        87.10         XLON      14:56:40      00059748437TRLO0 
494       87.10         XLON      14:58:11      00059748559TRLO0 
2514       87.10         XLON      14:58:11      00059748560TRLO0 
3179       86.80         XLON      15:04:55      00059749390TRLO0 
2        86.80         XLON      15:04:55      00059749389TRLO0 
3000       87.00         XLON      15:04:55      00059749391TRLO0 
422       87.10         XLON      15:04:55      00059749392TRLO0 
182       86.60         XLON      15:06:18      00059749653TRLO0 
2184       86.60         XLON      15:07:46      00059749894TRLO0 
1468       86.60         XLON      15:07:46      00059749893TRLO0 
2882       86.60         XLON      15:31:03      00059751995TRLO0 
3139       86.60         XLON      15:31:03      00059751998TRLO0 
516       86.60         XLON      15:31:03      00059751997TRLO0 
146       86.60         XLON      15:31:03      00059751996TRLO0 
1228       86.40         XLON      15:36:03      00059752372TRLO0 
2792       86.40         XLON      15:36:03      00059752371TRLO0 
1971       86.70         XLON      15:53:38      00059754088TRLO0 
169       86.70         XLON      15:53:38      00059754091TRLO0 
2        86.70         XLON      15:53:38      00059754090TRLO0 
368       86.70         XLON      15:53:38      00059754089TRLO0 
2715       86.70         XLON      15:54:02      00059754164TRLO0 
3000       86.70         XLON      15:54:02      00059754165TRLO0 
3359       86.70         XLON      16:02:32      00059754925TRLO0 
2946       86.70         XLON      16:02:32      00059754924TRLO0 
3165       86.70         XLON      16:02:35      00059754926TRLO0 
3546       86.70         XLON      16:04:54      00059755165TRLO0 
1398       86.70         XLON      16:10:20      00059755738TRLO0 
191       86.70         XLON      16:10:20      00059755740TRLO0 
52        86.70         XLON      16:10:20      00059755739TRLO0 
10286      87.00         XLON      16:19:54      00059756796TRLO0 
3399       87.00         XLON      16:20:23      00059756904TRLO0 
3208       86.90         XLON      16:21:27      00059757048TRLO0 
420       86.90         XLON      16:22:27      00059757134TRLO0 
1340       86.90         XLON      16:22:27      00059757135TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  171257 
EQS News ID:  1385913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.