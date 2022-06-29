East Hope has halted production due to a fire at its factory in the Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone, in China's Xinjiang region. pv magazine recently spoke with polysilicon analyst Johannes Bernreuter about the possible consequences of the fire on the supply chain.A fire broke out on June 17 at a polysilicon factory run by Chinese manufacturer East Hope, according to Bernreuter Research. "I don't expect a major disruption because East Hope was already planning for regular maintenance, but a tangible impact was already visible in the polysilicon price increase last week," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...