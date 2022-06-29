Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 
Tradegate
29.06.22
08:52 Uhr
84,71 Euro
-0,04
-0,05 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,7385,0208:54
84,7385,0208:54
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 08:40
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentice AB: Mentice receives an initial order of USD 1.93million for simulation solutions and development services from Medtronic

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, Gothenburg (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Medtronic, Dublin (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology leader, has signed an agreement to acquire Mentice VIST simulation solutions and development services, in an initial order of USD 1.93 million. The initial order includes the development services and 10 simulation solutions for delivery in 2022 raising to an additional intention of 150 simulation solutions over 3 years.

"This agreement is, of course, an important commitment from Medtronic as the world's largest Medical device manufacturer though also to drive proficiency for physicians with aim of ultimately improving patient outcomes" says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President for Mentice, "this continues to underline our position as the leading provider of performance solutions for Image guided interventional therapies" Malmberg continues.

For further information, please contact:
Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com
Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610
Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-receives-an-initial-order-of-usd-1-93million-for-simulation-solutions-and-development-servic,c3592955

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3592955/1598411.pdf

Release

© 2022 PR Newswire
