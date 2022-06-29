Regulatory News:

A graduate of Chimie ParisTech and École Nationale Supérieure du Pétrole et des Moteurs, Emmanuelle Bromet has been appointed Sustainable Development Vice President at Arkema (Paris:AKE) effective 28 July 2022.

With Corporate Social Responsibility at the core of its strategy, Arkema aims to grow its activities sustainably and responsibly. Through its products and technologies, the Group supports major societal challenges and offers its customers solutions that contribute to their own sustainable performance. Together with Arkema's teams, Emmanuelle Bromet's remit will be in particular to steer the Group's offering ever more proactively towards environmentally friendly solutions, address the circular economy and the management of resources as priority areas, and engage in the fight against global warming, notably by implementing Arkema's climate plan.

Over the past 25 years, Emmanuelle BROMET held executive industrial and engineering positions at Axens and then Air Liquide. She joined Arkema in 2019 as Industrial Director for the PMMA Europe business, before taking over as Industrial Director Europe for the Coating Solutions business segment in 2021.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

