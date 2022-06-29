Regulatory News:

Launched in September 2021, the Getlink (Paris:GET) unaccompanied freight service, which enables transport customers to send unaccompanied trailers through the Channel Tunnel, has seen continuous growth since its inception and, more recently, a marked acceleration since March 2022, with more than 1,000 trailers carried.

This service, which is fully aligned with the Group's diversification strategy, adds to the range of sustainable logistics solutions provided for hauliers. The transport of trailers, handled by Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight teams on the two Eurotunnel terminals, operates 24/7 and generates 40 times less CO2 than ferries1

This service benefits from several competitive advantages including speed, ease and flexibility and is supported by the Group's unique customs expertise for the border crossing, using the Eurotunnel Border Pass.

Christian Dufermont, Freight Commercial Director, stated: "Our service is growing strongly because it answers the three principal challenges in the supply chain today: decarbonisation, lack of truck drivers and the sharp rise in the cost of fuel".

1 Compared to Calais-Sheerness route

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005229/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email:press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com