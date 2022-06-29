Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CWQ ISIN: US4435731009 Ticker-Symbol: 096 
Tradegate
28.06.22
18:03 Uhr
298,55 Euro
+5,80
+1,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBSPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBSPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
291,85295,4009:29
291,90295,4009:29
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 09:04
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huble Digital: Huble develops Key Account Management methodology within HubSpot

-New framework from Elite Partner Huble Digital enables HubSpot users to automate and scale account management processes -

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital business & CRM consultancy Huble Digitalhttps://www.huble.com has developed a framework to roll out Key Account Management within HubSpot CRM software https://www.hubspot.com.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.