Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Boozt AB - increase in number of shares due to conversion

The number of shares of Boozt AB will be changed as per 30 June 2022. ISIN SE0009888738 ---------------------------------------- Name: Boozt AB ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,498,601 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 310,661 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,809,262 shares ---------------------------------------- Short name: BOOZT DKK ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208253 ---------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076655