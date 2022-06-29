Harvia Oyj: Feel the steam with Harvia Nova like never before

Harvia brings a new premium line-up to the steam sauna market with the launch of the Harvia Nova products. The product line-up includes two new products, a steam shower cabin with a built-in steam shower column and a stand-alone steam shower column.

- With these innovative products, we will strengthen our offering in the steam segment and have an easy way for our customers to step into the spa world to enjoy both the relaxation and health benefits of the nourishing and soft steam. The main driving forces behind the Harvia Nova product family were easiness and design, meaning that the products are easy to install, easy to use, easy to maintain, and a design that speaks for itself. We wanted to design products that are suitable not only for residential as well as commercial segments, but also for new as well as existing bathrooms The Nova steam shower cabin is a gorgeous free-standing solution to add to your bathroom whereas the stand-alone Nova steam shower column offers you the chance to build your luxurious spa around it, tells?Paras Chopra, Head of Innovation and Development at Harvia.

Both of the products combine a sleek and modern look, making them easy to fit in all bathrooms.

The Harvia Nova products come with built-in support for WiFi and MyHarvia mobile application which allows users to remotely start the steam generator from anywhere and at any time so you can enjoy your steam bath whenever you are ready.

The Harvia Nova steam shower column is available in two different power versions, 2kW and 3kW, during July 2022. The Nova steam shower cabin, powered by a 2kW version of the Nova steam shower column will be available during autumn 2022.Paras Chopra, Head of Innovation and Developmenttel. +358 45 230 0302Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.Read more: https://harviagroup.com/

