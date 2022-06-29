Ananda Developments Plc - Completion of Audit

29 June 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Completion of Audit

Further to the Company's announcement of 10 June 2022, Ananda is pleased to announce that the audit of the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2022 has now been completed.

There are no material changes between the audited results and the financial information set out in the Company's 10 June 2022 announcement.

Ananda's report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2022 will be available on the Company's website at https://anandadevelopments.com/publications/.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7463 686 497

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/ .

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.