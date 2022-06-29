- (PLX AI) - TeamViewer shares dropped 2% in early trading as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform recommendation on higher execution risk.
- • Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13
- • TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the freemium and lower-end SMB space, BofA said
- • The company targets to grow its SMB billings imply a steep re-acceleration after the decline in the first quarter, which could be challenging given the macro uncertainty, competition and slowing demand for remote tools, the analysts said
