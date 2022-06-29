Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 812861 ISIN: GB0033195214 Ticker-Symbol: KFI1 
Tradegate
29.06.22
08:00 Uhr
2,890 Euro
+0,030
+1,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGFISHER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGFISHER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8402,86010:25
2,8402,88010:21
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 10:04
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3D Cloud by Marxent: 3D Cloud by Marxent partners with Kingfisher to deploy 3D visualisation, configuration, and room planning technology

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud by Marxent is partnering with Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, to roll out new 3D visualisation, planning, and design tech across a number of its banners. The initiative includes a 3D kitchen, bathroom, and storage planner with virtual reality capabilities in addition to a series of mobile 3D product configurators.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.