3D Cloud by Marxent: 3D Cloud by Marxent partners with Kingfisher to deploy 3D visualisation, configuration, and room planning technology

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud by Marxent is partnering with Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, to roll out new 3D visualisation, planning, and design tech across a number of its banners. The initiative includes a 3D kitchen, bathroom, and storage planner with virtual reality capabilities in addition to a series of mobile 3D product configurators.

The all-new 3D planning and design tool for kitchen, bathroom, and storage offers a superior hybrid planning experience that flows seamlessly between in-store colleague-led design systems and e-commerce. Kingfisher's B&Q and Brico Depot Romania have already launched the 3D room planning system in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Romania. B&Q UK has also rolled out a line-up of intuitive, mobile-first 3D product configurators for fireplaces and for the Kingfisher-exclusive Atomia and Alara product lines.

Using the Kingfisher 3D planning and design tools, shoppers are able to explore, design, visualise and checkout in a single app. Simple enough for consumers and sophisticated enough for experienced kitchen designers, even novices can draw a custom room layout, drag and drop products directly into the space, and customise finishes. More sophisticated design features are available for experienced designers.

The result is a realistic picture of any kitchen, bathroom, or storage project in both 2D and 3D. Finished designs can be exported to HD renders or 360 panoramas and for those shopping from home, items can be added from the finished 3D scene directly to their e-commerce basket.

It's easy to book an in-store planning appointment; sharing measurements, budget, style preferences, and designs with design services colleagues and collaborate on final project details. 3D room planner projects can also be exported to 360-degree panoramas for an immersive virtual reality experience.

Key features at a glance:

Localised to specific banners, markets and product lines

Endless personalisation and customisation options

Export projects to photo-similar HD renders or 360 panoramas

Works on desktop and tablets

Same design software and experience in-store and for e-commerce

Drag-and-drop Design from Photo feature

Millimetre-perfect precision

Pro-tools for expert designers

Add-to-basket feature for easy online check-out

Easy to share projects with loved ones, contractors, and collaborators

Automated room layout and room scanning features coming soon

JJ Van Oosten, Kingfisher's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, commented: "At Kingfisher, we're focused on offering the best experience for our customers, offering greater convenience, choice and speed as part of our Powered by Kingfisher strategy.

"We chose 3D Cloud by Marxent because they have the tech, team, and experience to implement 3D experiences at enterprise scale. The 3D room planner tool in stores combines leading-edge visualisation and configuration technology and provides customers with a seamless and personalised shopping experience. In partnering with Marxent, it has enabled us to focus on our mobile first approach, with tools to allow our customers to design from pictures and room scanning. 3D technology is just one of the initiatives we have launched to ensure Kingfisher is at the forefront of innovation in retail."

Leigh Davidson, Managing Director of 3D Cloud by Marxent in Europe commented: "This initiative is the definition of innovation at scale. Kingfisher is a truly innovative company with some of the brightest minds in digital and home improvement tackling the most challenging customer experience problems in the vertical across many markets. It's been an absolute honour to work with the Kingfisher, B&Q and Brico Depot teams and to support this vital stage in their digital transformation.

"Updating its digital offer is at the centre of Kingfisher's transformation strategy. The 3D room planner and 3D product configurators are paving the way for all Kingfisher's room planning tools to work off the same platform, bringing a seamless customer experience to their banners in the UK, Ireland and Romania."

About Kingfisher plc

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with approximately 1,490 stores, supported by a team of over 80,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtas. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels. At Kingfisher, we believe a better world starts with better homes. We are committed to making better homes accessible for everyone.

About 3D Cloud by Marxent

3D Cloud by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg, Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include Kingfisher plc, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com. We are hiring! View job listings here.

