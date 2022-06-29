Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
WKN: A3C810 ISIN: SE0017070907 
29.06.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Momentum Software Group AB receives observation status (333/22)

On June 20, 2022, Aareon AG issued a press release with information that Aareon
AG, through Mary BidCo AB ("Mary BidCo"), had entered into binding agreements
to acquire approximately 93 percent of the shares in Momentum Software Group AB
(the "Company"). 

On June 27, 2022, Aareon AG issued a press release with information that Mary
BidCo had completed the acquisition of approximately 93 percent of the shares
in the Company and initiated a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the
remaining shares in the Company. 

On that same day, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company, at the request of Mary BidCo, had decided to apply for delisting of
its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Momentum Software Group AB (MSOFT, ISIN code SE0017070907, order book ID
242283) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
