Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.5944

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35618432

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

