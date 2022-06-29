BOSAGORA Foundation (President: Kim In-hwan) announced on June 29 that it launched its unique BizNet for building and expanding the business ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005377/en/

BOSAGORA Foundation launched BizNet to provide a blockchain network that supports developers to learn and adapt to smart contracts. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The announcement of the BizNet launch was streamed live on YouTube to ensure free communication with its users.

The blockchain network of BOSAGORA, the first initial coin offering (ICO) project in South Korea, aims to realize decentralized autonomous organization by executing commons budget accumulated through active participation in the project by node operators via parliamentary activities and generation of blocks.

The Foundation developed the BizNet to provide a blockchain network that supports developers to easily learn and adapt to smart contracts, which are essential for delivering non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and DeFi.

And the consensus engine of the BizNet is designed to provide a variety of conveniences, including compatibility with the Ethereum network, reduced latency time needed for finalizing blocks, block generation cycle identical with the Ethereum network, and avoidance of inflation.

Moreover, its compatibility with the Ethereum network, which has the largest business ecosystem, is expected to contribute to the expansion of the business ecosystem of BOSAGORA as it allows for collaborations and combinations with various Ethereum-based global services.

The BizNet publishes Biz-BOA, its proprietary native token. Users can convert points or tokens accumulated by using services offered in the BizNet into Biz-BOA through the swap function of the BizNet. The swap function enables users to compatibly use diverse services that join the BizNet.

And, through the bridge function that will be consecutively provided by BizNet, its tokens can be exchanged with ERC20-based BOA coins listed on the exchange.

Based on the BizNet, the Foundation plans to sequentially launch S2E (Service-to-Earn) services including DeFi, P2E (Play-to-Earn), and M2E (Move-to-Earn), as well as NFT.

"With the launch of the BizNet, the value of BOA coins is expected to rise as it will create more efficient and richer network ecosystem," said Kim In-hwan, President of BOSAGORA Foundation. "Through the BizNet, we will strive to move closer to BOSAGORA's vision of 'Making a Better World'."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005377/en/

Contacts:

BOSAGORA

Matthew Kim

matthew.kim@bosagora.io