Tencent Cloud Introduces Virtual Interactive Space in Japan to Support Businesses Success in Virtual World through Advanced Cloud Technologies

HONG KONG, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the evolving needs of businesses amid the merging of physical and digital realities, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced the launch of a one-stop solution called Virtual Interactive Space (VIS) in Japan. The newly introduced solution is aimed at supporting businesses looking to thrive in the virtual world. To echo the theme, the launch event in Japan also took place virtually.

Earlier this year, Tencent Cloud already introduced a series of virtual world-related products in Tencent Cloud Day in Japan, including IP Virtual Human, AR Advertisement Placement, Cloud Digital Twin, and Cloud Rendering. Further supporting companies that look to adapt to the rapid convergence of real-world and online spaces, the newly launched VIS is based on real-time cloud rendering technology, combined with the technical accumulation of partner ecology in virtual space production. It also provides multi-scene virtual space delivery capabilities covering virtual live broadcasts, virtual conferences and exhibitions as well as events, among others, allowing customers to easily build up various business scenario templates.

Businesses that will utilize VIS in their virtual world journey can enjoy some of the solutions' features and advantages, such as:

Rich content ecology - provides multiple scenarios such as virtual live broadcast, virtual conferences/exhibitions, digital twin, virtual concerts, etc.

- provides multiple scenarios such as virtual live broadcast, virtual conferences/exhibitions, digital twin, virtual concerts, etc. Convenient access process - takes only two to three rounds of communication to determine needs and corresponding content services, with the VIS business able to be launched in as soon as seven days.

- takes only two to three rounds of communication to determine needs and corresponding content services, with the VIS business able to be launched in as soon as seven days. Multi-terminal out-of-the-box - enables users to open the VIS application without installation for convenient user experiences and efficient dissemination of activities.

- enables users to open the VIS application without installation for convenient user experiences and efficient dissemination of activities. Creative interactive gameplay - able to carry a variety of gameplay forms such as avatars, NPC dialogues, multi-person interactions, and real-time microphone connection, which greatly improves playability and scalability.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Businesses have already started adapting to the significant progress brought on by the merging of physical and digital realms, not only in the fields of gaming and entertainment but also in various industries. The launch of the Virtual Interactive Space solution opens more doors of opportunity for organizations looking to thrive in the virtual world, and Tencent Cloud looks forward to working with them throughout their journey of moving between real-world and online realms."