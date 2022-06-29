Tenneco Inc.: TENNECO TO INTRODUCE NEW LL BRAKE BLOCK FOR RAIL FREIGHT AT 2022 INNOTRANS

Advanced Jurid 847 LL brake block helps reduce noise, lower lifecycle cost and improve operating security

Union of Railways (UIC) homologated new product on display at Tenneco's InnoTrans Braking stand

SKOKIE, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco will showcase its new Jurid 847 LL brake block for customers in the rail freight industry at the 2022 InnoTrans in Berlin, Germany (September 20 - 23, stand 430 / Hall 1.2). The Jurid 847 has been homologated by the International Union of Railways (UIC) and represents Tenneco's second generation of LL blocks for Europe. Optimized to reduce the rate of wheel wear and likelihood of costly wheel damage, the advanced Jurid 847 LL brake block helps reduce total Life Cycle Costing (LCC) and helps improve operational security of freight wagons. In addition to the new Jurid 847, the company will exhibit a selection of its broad portfolio of friction products for rail customers at the show.

Jurid 847 has been specifically developed to satisfy increasing demands to reduce noise emission caused by railway traffic. It uses an optimized contact surface shape, advanced friction material manufacturing techniques, and is expected to sustain the high thermal loads seen on Alpine routes, enabling usage across a broad range of rail tracks and with no limitations for s-classification wagons. The product formulation was derived from Tenneco's UIC-certified organic brake block products which are known to improve in-service wheel life.

In addition to in-house simulation and dynamometer development, the new Jurid 847 LL brake block was extensively evaluated during the UIC in-service tests as part of the homologation process.

"Our advanced Jurid 847 LL brake block provides Tenneco customers with a valuable competitive advantage as rail wheels are the costliest freight wagon service component, so the extension of their operation life cycle has a significant effect on vehicle total LCC," explains Maik Schlauss, Sales and Marketing Director, Rail & Industry, for Tenneco's OE Braking business. "Meeting the required homologation levels validates Jurid 847 as a robust evolution of our portfolio and confirms the Jurid brand's reputation for developing leading friction solutions for the rail freight industry."

Strict new freight noise legislation is being phased in throughout Europe, with non-compliant freight wagons expected to be refused entry to certain countries or routes. The new Jurid 847 LL brake block fulfils the requirements of the UIC for 2xBg and 2xBgu wagons and is fully exchangeable with cast iron blocks P10 and/or the first-generation LL blocks. It provides operators with cost benefits through improved wagon LCC and reduced noise emissions which comply with the latest European standards.

About Tenneco

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

