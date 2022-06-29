Drivenets Ltd.: DriveNets adds Cloud and Networking Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

Networking disruptor attracts senior executives from Juniper Networks, Salesforce and Mavenir

RA'ANANA Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets - a leader in cloud-native, disaggregated networking solutions - today announced the addition of three industry veterans to its leadership team. James Morgan joins DriveNets as Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe. Ryan Donnelly joins as Senior Vice President of Infrastructure. John Sweeney joins as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas. All three come to DriveNets from major global cloud and networking companies.

James Morgan will be responsible for directing DriveNets' growth strategy and leading the company's activity in the European market. He comes to DriveNets from Juniper Networks where he served as Head of Global MSP and NaaS Sales . Prior to that, James was Founder of several successful startups, including Infradata UK Ltd. (now Nomios), an independent provider of state-of-the-art security and cloud networking solutions for service providers and enterprises.

"It's people who drive business success," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "Being able to attract top talent from other industry leaders - including our biggest competitors - points to DriveNets' role as a disruptor and an agent of change in our industry. We're thrilled to add James, Ryan and John to our team. Their experience leading teams in successful companies will enable us to grow our business and scale our solutions to our growing base of customers and expand DriveNets to a new level."

"DriveNets is recognized throughout the industry for its innovation and leadership in cloud-native networking," said James Morgan. "That's what drew me to join the company. I'm delighted to be part of this incredible team that is changing networking - an industry that hasn't changed in years - and taking it to the cloud."

"I joined DriveNets since I was inspired by the broad transformative potential of the team and technology," said Ryan Donnelly. "I'm excited about the opportunity to enable customers to shift their connectivity paradigm and grow their business."

"I'm honored to be joining DriveNets, a true innovator in cloud-native networking," said John Sweeney. "The company's technology has gained the trust of its customers and is transforming an industry that hasn't changed in decades. I look forward to playing a key role in expanding it across the Americas."

Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, who is familiar with both the telecom and cloud markets, commented on the recent additions: "DriveNets disrupted the networking world by building networks like cloud. Extending its leadership with three top-tier industry veterans will allow it to further evolve its offering, customer engagements and the level of services it provides to its customers. Having industry leaders join a transformative company such as DriveNets is great news for operators and cloud service providers, and an important step for the cloud-native networking market."

