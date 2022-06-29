Calibre Mining: New Growth Outlook with +25% Gold Production and Excellent Drill Results at El Limón
|12:35
|12:05
|Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Reports High Grade Drill Intercepts at its Gold Rock Project, Nevada; Advances Technical Studies with Positive Metallurgical Results; High-Grade Drill Results Include 2.19 g/t Gold over 44.2 metres and 3.36 g/t Gold Over 22.9
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this update to the ongoing 35,000-metre...
|Calibre Mining durchschneidet Bonanza-Grade-Gold im Limon-Komplex und vergrößert das enorme Potenzial zur Ressourcenerweiterung und der Panteon-Mine
|Hochgradige Bohrungen durchschneiden 66,03 g/t Gold auf 5,6 Metern und 30,33 g/t Gold auf 5,0 Metern
Vancouver, B.C. - 27. Juni 2022: Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX:...
|Stocks in Play: Calibre Mining Corp.
|Calibre Mining Corp (2): Calibre Mining drills 5.6 m of 66.03 g/t gold at Limon
|CALIBRE MINING CORP
|0,814
|+3,54 %