InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Future Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis and Revenue Forecast Snapshot - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the 'Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market By Target Disease Indication (Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers, Ovarian Epithelial Cancer, Oral mucositis, Small Cell Lung Cancers, Other Diseases Indications), By Type of molecule(Biologics, Small molecule) - Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030.'

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global CD47 targeting therapeutics market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 67% during the period of 2022-2030.

One key mechanism of tumour cell immune escape is the overexpression of an immunoglobulin, CD47. CD47 is a transmembrane protein that glycosylates on the surface of different cancer cells and helps survive cancer cells in various cancer types. In many cancer types, the binding of CD47 to signal-regulatory protein a (SIRPa) initiates an inhibitory signalling pathway that prevents malignant cells from phagocytosis by macrophages. Therefore, inhibition of the CD47-SIRPa signalling pathway can enhance the phagocytosis of tumour cells by macrophages.

The growth of the global CD47 targeting therapeutics market can be attributed to several factors, such as the increase in adoption of CD47-targeting anti-cancer therapies, growing geriatric population, high prevalence of various cancer types, and rising awareness among people regarding the advantages of targeting therapeutics. Additionally, the increasing R&D investments to improve the understanding of CD47-dependent signalling are anticipated to create new opportunities for the CD47 targeting the therapeutics market over the forecast period. Improved knowledge in this field of research could lead to the innovation of advanced and effective anti-tumour therapies that act through the inhibition of CD47 signalling in cancer cells. For instance, in June 2021, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), a company engaged in developing innovative therapies for cancer treatments, developed a checkpoint inhibitor of the innate immune system, TTI-621 (SIRPa-IgG1 Fc), in combination with doxorubicin. TTI-621 binds CD47, an innate immune checkpoint that binds SIRPa and delivers a "don't eat me" signal to suppress macrophage phagocytosis.

However, the expensive production and complex manufacturing of target therapies, damage to normal cells while exerting an anti-tumour effect, and strict government regulations for therapy approvals are expected to limit the market adoption during the forecast years.

By region, the North America region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period (2022-2030) due to the fast adoption of innovative drugs and therapy techniques and the increasing number of cancer patients and cancer mortalities in this region.

Major market players operating in the CD47 targeting therapeutics market include Abpro (US), ALX Oncology (US), Apmonia Therapeutics (France), Arch Oncology (US), Aurigene (Bangalore), Bristol Myers Squibb (US), Conjupro biotherapeutics (US), EpicentRx (US), Forty Seven (US) TG Therapeutics, Adagene, Alector, Inc., Apmonia Therapeutics, I-MAB Biopharma Co., Ltd., QLSF Biotherapeutics Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, among others.

Key developments in the market:

In Jan 2022, the American Food and Drug Administration gave the next-generation CD47 blocker evorpacept, made by ALX Oncology, was given orphan drug designation ("ODD") for the treatment of patients with gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

In Sept 2021, Pfizer Inc. (US) acquired Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Canada) with its CD47 candidates for US$2.3 billion. This acquisition has enhanced the oncology and haematology portfolios of Pfizer.

In June 2021, ALX Oncology (US) entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (US), an American pharmaceutical company, to evaluate the combination of ALX148, a next-generation CD47 blocker, and CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), Lilly's anti-VEGFR2 antibody, for the treatment of gastric cancer.

In Mar 2020, Alector and Innovent Biologics entered into a licencing agreement so that AL008 could be developed and sold in China for oncology indications. The CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway, a potent survival pathway used by tumours to evade the innate immune system, is the target of AL008, a novel antibody product candidate.

In Mar 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Forty Seven, Inc. announced that they have entered into a stratigic agreement pursuant to which Gilead will acquire Forty Seven for $95.50 per share in cash.

Market Segments

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Target Disease Indication, 2022-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Colorectal Cancer

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers

Ovarian Epithelial Cancer

Oral mucositis

Small Cell Lung Cancers

Other Diseases Indications

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Type of Molecule, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Biologics

Small Molecule

Global CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

