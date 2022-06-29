Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Reports on Geological / Structural Survey on the Bronson Copper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil, the Toro and the Bronson Properties in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "We have started reporting on the Bronson property with the various surveys conducted on the Book 6 copper occurrence and now the bigger picture, the geology and structural interpretation of the entire Bronson property." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Bronson Property Location

Bronson Property Geology / Structure

Three main stratigraphic units underlie the Bronson property including the Paleoproterozoic Aida and Gataga Formations and the Ordivician Kechika Group. Diabase units intrude both the Aida and Gataga Formations but were not observed in the Kechika Group.

The Aida Formation consists of interbedded dolostone, limestone, shale, and sandstone. The Gataga Formation consists of dark grey too live grey pyritic, non-calcareous shales with subordinate sandstone and siltstone.

The Kechika Group occurs which occurs as a small window in the northeastern corner of the claim block, consists of massive limestone and calcareous quartz sandstone.

The stratigraphy is broadly NNW trending and moderately to gently dipping SW throughout the property. No macroscale folding is observed from satellite imagery or in historical geological map interpretations. Younger thrust faulting of the Aida formation over the Gataga Formation occurs in the SE portion of the property. Additionally, the Gataga thrust is interpreted to occur between the Aida Formation and the Kechika Group in the northeastern corner of the Bronson property.

Three main orientations of lineaments and later brittle faults are also observed across the property including first-order N-NNW lineaments and second-order ubiquitous NE and less well-developed NW lineaments.

These are suggested to represent kinematically-related fault sets that are associated with Cu-Co mineralization present across the Bronson Property. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Bronson Property Integrated Geological Interpretation

The Bronson property is unique in the area due to the high proportion of diabase emplacement. Importantly, diabase dyke intensity appears to coincide with magnetic anomaly highs in property-scale aeromagnetic survey data. See Figure 5 below;

Figure 5 - Bronson Property Total Field magnetic Data, Distribution of Diabase Dykes Superimposed

Two main types of diabase , See Figure 6 below, appear to be present within the Bronson property including:

An older, more widespread, predominantly N-NNW suite characterized by generally narrower, and more continuous (with respect to strike-length) diabase units. Suite 1 diabase units show significant deformation and offsetting caused by overprinting NE- ENE trending faults. See Figure 6a below

An overprinting, NE - ENE trending suite that is spatially restricted to the central portion of the Bronson property and characterized by large, strongly deformed bodies of diabase, See Figure 6b below. This suite of diabase is restricted to a well-developed, ductile/brittle NE-ENE trending deformation corridor, approximately 3.5 km in length and up to 700 m in width. This generation of diabase does not occur outside this deformation zone.

Figure 6 - Bronson Property Diabase Dyke Suites

Figure 6a - Diabase Dikes, Suite a; Figure 6b - Diabase Dikes, Suite b

Two suites of diabase were also observed during regional evaluations of diabase density and geometry. Importantly, the orientation of the ENE-trending suite 2 diabase units in the central portion of the Bronson claim blocks is parallel to the economically mineralized veins hosting the Magnum deposit. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, Boudinage Diabase Dikes with NE-EWE cross-cutting Faults

Copper mineralization occurs as quartz-carbonate + chalcopyrite veins in close proximity to both suite 1 and 2 diabase units. Vein orientations are also characterized by both NNW and NE trending geometries suggesting a structural connection to diabase emplacement kinematics See Figure 7 below.

Figure 7 - Bronson Property Kinematics

Integration of geophysical and geological data indicates that a larger scale trans-tensional fault system may control the disposition of both diabase and mineralization. North-trending (first- order) bounding structures are located on the east and west sides of the propertyand likely formed early in the trans-tensional structural setting.

Diabase suite 1 were emplaced during this stage of deformation. As extension progressed, second-order and internal northeast trending brittle/ductile and brittle structures formed and facilitated the emplacement of larger bodies of diabase suite 2.

Going Forwards

Using the results of the data gathered by the geological and structural survey's the kinetics of movement related to emplacement of diabase dikes and related mineralization will be closely examined not only on the Bronson Property but on the Neil Property where the same overprint is seen.

The NE-ENE trending zones of trans tensional deformation may represent fertile zones of Cu-Co mineralization and should be mapped and sampled in detail to better understand the three-dimensional geometry.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

