Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B884 ISIN: CA8875221001 Ticker-Symbol: TLD 
Berlin
29.06.22
08:08 Uhr
0,116 Euro
+0,001
+0,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1170,12714:01
0,1170,12714:01
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2022 | 13:44
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tinka Resources Ltd.: Tinka Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK) (OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 5,750,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per Optioned Share for a period of four years.

On behalf of the Board,

"Graham Carman"

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

Further Information:
www.tinkaresources.com

Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316
info@tinkaresources.com

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project. The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706888/Tinka-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

TINKA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.