HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Attend CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or "the Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer of HIRE, will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event taking place in Kelowna, British Columbia from July 7-9, 2022.

"The labour market and the state of the economy will dominate news headlines through the summer," said Dealy. "HIRE continues to see strong hiring demand in many of its core industry verticals, and I look forward to sharing how our business model can remain resilient through all stages of the economic cycle."

Through a day of structured one-on-one meetings and networking activities, the invite only CEM TSX Venture Growth Capital Event introduces growth-stage companies to investors through a day of one-on-one meetings.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

