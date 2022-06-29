The "Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market, by Product Type, Cleaning Products, by Cleanroom Stationery, by End User, By Country Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Dynamics
Key players operating in the Europe cleanroom consumables market are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as expansion and product launches, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Avantor, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, announced that it had opened a new single-use facility in Hillegom, Netherlands in early October 2021.
The site is Avantor's second single-use location in Europe after its Tilburg, Netherlands site and is a significant addition to the company's overall cleanroom capacity in the region, servicing regional, and global customers. Moreover, in April 2020, Contec Inc., the leading manufacturer of contamination control products for critical cleaning and manufacturing environments worldwide launched New Sterile CyQuanol Disinfectant. Sterile CyQuanol is ideal for cleaning and disinfecting environmental surfaces in cleanrooms and laboratory areas including isolators, biosafety cabinets, equipment, and other surfaces in sterile areas.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the Europe cleanroom consumables market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the Europe cleanroom consumables market based on the following parameters Company Highlights, Products Portfolio, Key Highlights, Financial Performance, and Strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The Europe cleanroom consumables market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Europe cleanroom consumables market
Detailed Segmentation:
Europe cleanroom consumables market, By Product Type :
- Cleanroom Apparels
- Coveralls
- Frocks
- Shoe Covers
- Bouffants
- Sleeves
- Pants
- Face Masks
- Hoods
- Cleaning Products
- Cleanroom Mops
- Buckets
- Wringers
- Cleaning Chemicals
- Others
- Cleanroom Stationery
- Papers
- Notebooks
- Adhesive Pads
- Binders
- Others
- Wipers
- Dry
- Wet
- Gloves
- Adhesive Mats
Europe cleanroom consumables market, By End User :
- Research Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Biotechnological Industry
- Medical Device Industry
- Others
Europe cleanroom consumables market, By Country:
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Switzerland
- France
- Ireland
- Denmark
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market By Product Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market By Country, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Companies Mentioned
- Berkshire Corporation.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Contec, Inc.
- DuPont
- Ansell Ltd.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Helapet
- Steris Plc.
- VWR International, LLC. (Avantor)
