Castleforge expands leadership team with Adam MacLeod and Julian Feldman elevated to Partners

Castleforge, a vertically integrated, operationally focused private equity real estate manager targeting the UK and select European cities, today announced that Adam MacLeod and Julian Feldman have each been promoted to the role of Partner within the firm, effective immediately.

"As we develop our strategy into that of a multi-sector expert, our investors and leadership recognize the value Adam and Julian have created, and we're thrilled to see their roles and oversight expand," said Michael Kovacs, Partner and Founder of Castleforge. "Our ability to develop as a specialist across a number of real estate sectors has been driven by the research focus, strategic insights, investment acumen, and operational expertise each have honed over the course of their careers."

Founded in 2010, Castleforge is a leading London-based private equity real estate manager combining research-led investment themes with vertical integration and in-house operating platforms. Castleforge conducts extensive research into global trends and merges this with local market knowledge in developing its investment themes. Using this process, the firm selectively builds and manages unique operating platforms that fill critical gaps in UK and EU real estate marketplaces and incorporate a socially responsible strategy.

MacLeod joined Castleforge in 2015 as the firm's Head of Investment Strategy and Research, before being promoted to Managing Director in 2020. Prior to joining Castleforge, he worked in the US and UK with law firms Sullivan Cromwell LLP and Cravath, Swaine Moore LLP. He will continue to manage investment operations of Castleforge's business, including in-house portfolio companies, and the development and management of research and investment strategy processes.

"I'm eager to continue to strengthen the relationships I've forged over the last seven years with Castleforge, and I'm extremely optimistic for our future ahead," said Adam MacLeod, Partner. "As Castleforge continues to expand holdings strategically, our team is looking forward to pursuing targeted investment strategies with deep capital deployment potential, bringing differentiated operational value across our portfolio, and driving industry-leading upgrades to investments focused on sustainability and efficiency."

Feldman joined Castleforge in 2014 as the firm's general counsel, before being promoted to Managing Director in 2020. Prior to joining Castleforge, he worked in the UK with law firm Allen Overy LLP. He will maintain his role as General Counsel and manage risk and compliance functions across the business. His other responsibilities stretch across business operations management functions covering investor relations, finance, human resources, legal and information technology.

"Castleforge invests in themes and develops platforms that innovatively addresses long-term shifts in tenant demands within a traditional space," said Julian Feldman, Partner. "As our firm continues to develop as a sector specialist across a number of high-conviction strategies, I look forward to the opportunities and challenges we face as an institution and to fortifying the expertise that only our firm can provide."

About Castleforge

We are an investment firm with a clear purpose: to create places, products and platforms that transform the experience of the built environment, increasing prosperity, productivity, opportunity and sustainability.

Whether we're redefining the workplace to make it more flexible, rethinking hospitality to make it more welcoming, or reimagining housing to make it more accommodating, we ensure that every building, business and community we're responsible for becomes more valuable for everyone, delivering a return on our relationships as well as our investments.

We are based in London, UK and have invested approximately £1 billion of asset value throughout the UK and Europe. Castleforge Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

