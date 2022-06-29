Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Recognized for Advancing Decision Intelligence;

Moves Past Qlik Active Intelligence into Top Spot

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today announced that the company won a 2022 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award. The company's Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform was selected over finalists Qlik Active Intelligence and H2O AI Cloud in the Analytics category of the 15th edition of the respected analyst firm's awards program. The award is given to the technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in any use or application of analytics across business and/or IT. The Business Intelligence and Analytics segment of the global software market is highly competitive. There are an estimated 120 vendors in the space.

Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, won a 2022 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform was selected over finalists Qlik Active Intelligence and H2O AI Cloud in the Analytics category.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform debuts as a Winner in the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.

Pyramid Analytics took top honor in the Analytics category of the 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards for its ground-breaking Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform.

Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards for its ground-breaking Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform surpassed Qlik Active Intelligence and an AI development and performance management platform from H2O AI.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Helps Organizations Innovate

"It is with our greatest honor that our market advisory and research firm recognizes the winners of the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards for their innovation in technology that provides the readiness and resilience for the best and worst of times," said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer, Ventana Research. "The technology industry continues to deliver impact and value, from intelligence and automation with collaboration and engagement blended into products and technology that help organizations innovate and simplify. Congratulations to the winners and their success."

Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards identify the top technologies and products that have the most striking impact in their respective markets, recognizing pioneering vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. This year's finalists represent a significant wave of technological advancements in use of AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) infused across tools and applications demonstrating substantive advancements, that from Ventana's analysis, have the most significant impact to the technology industry.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quotes

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "The entire Pyramid team is elated to win the 2022 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Analytics. Ventana analysts, led by Mark Smith, have witnessed, evaluated, and guided the evolution of data analytics for the better part of two decades. Their acknowledgement that decision intelligence represents what a modern analytics solution should be a unified, enterprise scale platform that is engineered and works for advanced data scientists, the C-Suite, and line of business alike without compromise validates our mission and motivates us. Heartfelt appreciation to the Ventana team, the Pyramid family, and our customers and partners who have believed in and stood by us."

David Menninger, SVP Research Director at Ventana Research: "For too long, analytics vendors have focused on delivering information rather than guiding the decision-making process. In this year's 15th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Analytics, we recognized Pyramid Analytics for its focus on decision intelligence and its platform using AI and Machine Learning across data and analytics to help organizations and individuals evaluate the trade-offs between different decisions and anticipated outcomes."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

