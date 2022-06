As from June 28, 2022 Kiliaro AB appoints Sedermera Corporate Finance AB as Liquidity Provider for its share in order to be compliant with the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.