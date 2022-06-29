Nebeus Gets Approval From VISA for Withdrawals in FIAT and Crypto

The European crypto-backed lending company, Nebeus, now allows its users from around the world to withdraw their assets and gains from all the offered services into any VISA bank card.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebeus, a European crypto-backed lending company, has recently been approved by VISA to allow money withdrawals to any VISA bank card in the world. This is one of the many steps that the company is taking towards its goal of becoming the principal crypto-backed lending platform in Europe.

Nebeusallows its users to withdrawals FIAT currencies and crypto in 25+ coins using several methods:

Bank transfers using SEPA

Bank transfers using SORT codes

To external crypto wallets

Off-chain free transfers to other Nebeus users

Bank cards approved by Mastercard

And now, bank cards approved by VISA

Apart from offering crypto-backed loans, Nebeus's core service, the company also serves its users with staking, crypto-renting, exchange and crypto insurance services. In this way, Nebeus's users have a vast crypto ecosystem to decide which strategy to implement on their investments. Until now, the company has offered FIAT and crypto withdrawals together with Mastercard, but is currently extending this service to VISA holders. With the approval of one of the largest payment card processors, Nebeus users will be able to take their assets and gains from all the offered services into their bank cards.

About Nebeus

Nebeus is a leading European cryptocurrency app and desktop platform which specialises in crypto-backed lending services in crypto, stablecoins and FIAT currencies for consumers and businesses.

In addition, Nebeus holds a full crypto ecosystem allowing users to exchange, earn using their crypto, stake, and buy insurance for their Bitcoin and Ethereum.

To help their users and future interested customers, Nebeus also has in-depth educational content and industry insights on its blogto help them navigate the complex crypto world.

