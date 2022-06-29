Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Tradegate
29.06.22
12:03 Uhr
0,414 Euro
+0,004
+1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2022 | 14:08
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held today, 29 June 2022.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions and all of the resolutions were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 14 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions

For

Against

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%

Ordinary Resolutions

1.To receive the Annual Report and Accounts

76,171,632

99.45%

424,304

0.55%

76,595,936

16.05%

471,341

2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

56,894,073

74.23%

19,755,303

25.77%

76,649,376

16.07%

417,901

3.To re-appoint Alex Appleton as a director of the Company

72,021,242

93.99%

4,601,570

6.01%

76,622,812

16.06%

444,465

4.To re-appoint Sarah Gow as a director of the Company

67,461,572

88.03%

9,169,259

11.97%

76,630,831

16.06%

436,446

5.To re-appoint Maria Perrella as a director of the Company

67,478,115

88.06%

9,151,696

11.94%

76,629,811

16.06%

437,466

6.To re-appoint Raghav Chopra as a director of the Company

74,845,245

97.67%

1,788,257

2.33%

76,633,502

16.06%

433,775

7.To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company

75,922,291

98.98%

779,536

1.02%

76,701,827

16.08%

365,450

8.To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

75,843,592

98.91%

838,555

1.09%

76,682,147

16.07%

385,250

9.To approve the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan

54,754,888

71.47%

21,853,939

28.53%

76,608,827

16.06%

458,450

10.Authority to allot shares

73,772,816

96.21%

2,905,598

3.79%

76,678,414

16.07%

388,863

Special Resolutions

11.General authority to disapply pre-emption rights

75,111,150

98.17%

1,403,399

1.83%

76,514,549

16.04%

552,728

12.Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

74,576,697

97.51%

1,903,319

2.49%

76,480,016

16.03%

587,261

13.Notice of general meetings

72,385,655

94.30%

4,373,926

5.70%

76,759,581

16.09%

307,696

14.Authority to purchase own shares

76,100,181

99.13%

668,540

0.87%

76,768,721

16.09%

298,556

The Board is pleased that Resolution 2 (Directors Remuneration Report) and Resolution 9 (Equity Incentive Plan) were passed with significant majorities, but notes the votes against these resolutions. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance Code, the Board will continue its engagement with shareholders to discuss their concerns on the above resolutions.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706922/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
