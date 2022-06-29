Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held today, 29 June 2022.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions and all of the resolutions were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 14 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions For Against Total Votes % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld Votes % Votes % Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 76,171,632 99.45% 424,304 0.55% 76,595,936 16.05% 471,341 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 56,894,073 74.23% 19,755,303 25.77% 76,649,376 16.07% 417,901 3. To re-appoint Alex Appleton as a director of the Company 72,021,242 93.99% 4,601,570 6.01% 76,622,812 16.06% 444,465 4. To re-appoint Sarah Gow as a director of the Company 67,461,572 88.03% 9,169,259 11.97% 76,630,831 16.06% 436,446 5. To re-appoint Maria Perrella as a director of the Company 67,478,115 88.06% 9,151,696 11.94% 76,629,811 16.06% 437,466 6. To re-appoint Raghav Chopra as a director of the Company 74,845,245 97.67% 1,788,257 2.33% 76,633,502 16.06% 433,775 7. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company 75,922,291 98.98% 779,536 1.02% 76,701,827 16.08% 365,450 8. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration 75,843,592 98.91% 838,555 1.09% 76,682,147 16.07% 385,250 9. To approve the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan 54,754,888 71.47% 21,853,939 28.53% 76,608,827 16.06% 458,450 10. Authority to allot shares 73,772,816 96.21% 2,905,598 3.79% 76,678,414 16.07% 388,863 Special Resolutions 11. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 75,111,150 98.17% 1,403,399 1.83% 76,514,549 16.04% 552,728 12. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 74,576,697 97.51% 1,903,319 2.49% 76,480,016 16.03% 587,261 13. Notice of general meetings 72,385,655 94.30% 4,373,926 5.70% 76,759,581 16.09% 307,696 14. Authority to purchase own shares 76,100,181 99.13% 668,540 0.87% 76,768,721 16.09% 298,556

The Board is pleased that Resolution 2 (Directors Remuneration Report) and Resolution 9 (Equity Incentive Plan) were passed with significant majorities, but notes the votes against these resolutions. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance Code, the Board will continue its engagement with shareholders to discuss their concerns on the above resolutions.

