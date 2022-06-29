Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held today, 29 June 2022.
A poll was held on each of the resolutions and all of the resolutions were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 10 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 14 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolutions
For
Against
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Ordinary Resolutions
|1.
|To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
76,171,632
99.45%
424,304
0.55%
76,595,936
16.05%
471,341
|2.
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
56,894,073
74.23%
19,755,303
25.77%
76,649,376
16.07%
417,901
|3.
|To re-appoint Alex Appleton as a director of the Company
72,021,242
93.99%
4,601,570
6.01%
76,622,812
16.06%
444,465
|4.
|To re-appoint Sarah Gow as a director of the Company
67,461,572
88.03%
9,169,259
11.97%
76,630,831
16.06%
436,446
|5.
|To re-appoint Maria Perrella as a director of the Company
67,478,115
88.06%
9,151,696
11.94%
76,629,811
16.06%
437,466
|6.
|To re-appoint Raghav Chopra as a director of the Company
74,845,245
97.67%
1,788,257
2.33%
76,633,502
16.06%
433,775
|7.
|To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company
75,922,291
98.98%
779,536
1.02%
76,701,827
16.08%
365,450
|8.
|To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration
75,843,592
98.91%
838,555
1.09%
76,682,147
16.07%
385,250
|9.
|To approve the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan
54,754,888
71.47%
21,853,939
28.53%
76,608,827
16.06%
458,450
|10.
|Authority to allot shares
73,772,816
96.21%
2,905,598
3.79%
76,678,414
16.07%
388,863
Special Resolutions
|11.
|General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
75,111,150
98.17%
1,403,399
1.83%
76,514,549
16.04%
552,728
|12.
|Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
74,576,697
97.51%
1,903,319
2.49%
76,480,016
16.03%
587,261
|13.
|Notice of general meetings
72,385,655
94.30%
4,373,926
5.70%
76,759,581
16.09%
307,696
|14.
|Authority to purchase own shares
76,100,181
99.13%
668,540
0.87%
76,768,721
16.09%
298,556
The Board is pleased that Resolution 2 (Directors Remuneration Report) and Resolution 9 (Equity Incentive Plan) were passed with significant majorities, but notes the votes against these resolutions. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance Code, the Board will continue its engagement with shareholders to discuss their concerns on the above resolutions.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall
Chief Executive
via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets
Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com
+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
argoblock@tancredigroup.com
+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
