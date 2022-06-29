IKIN Inc.: IKIN Names Blake Fox Vice President of Engineering

Technology veteran will oversee engineering teams as company continues push into enterprise and consumer areas

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Blake Fox has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. He brings with him over a decade of software engineering and technology leadership expertise. Fox will lead IKIN's hardware and software engineering teams to deliver IKIN's groundbreaking holographic display solutions.

Fox was most recently vice president of engineering and product for HIA Technologies, where he led creation of a platform to generate immersive content for artificial intelligent healthcare embodiment within 3D, VR, and AR environments. He also has extensive experience in creating facial animation software, designing tools that encourage technology adoption across rural America, and working with a team at IBM Watson to create immersive experiences that showcased the power of its supercomputer.

"Blake's years of product development and delivery experience, combined with his talent for leading engineering teams of all sizes, make him an incredible fit for IKIN," said Taylor Scott, the company's chief technology officer. "He has the skillset that will help us continue our push to make holographic technology ubiquitous across commercial and consumer sectors. He is a valued addition to the IKIN team, and we are excited to welcome him."

Fox joins IKIN just when the company received notification it will be recognized by global market research firm Frost & Sullivan as a global technology leader for holographic solutions. The company also recently announced the commercial release of its IKIN ARC terminal, the world's first ambient-light made-for-purpose holographic display that allows users to collaborate without the use of goggles or headgear.

"The engineering teams at IKIN have launched some incredible products, and as the company continues to expand its offerings, I am eager to contribute my skills and experiences to IKIN's success," said Fox. "We are on the cusp of delivering exciting solutions that transform the ways businesses and people interact, and it is exhilarating to join an organization that is at the forefront of these innovations."

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023.

