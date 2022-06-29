Master Pricing Agreement will enable a major Asia-Pacific Telecom company to expand their service offerings to new customer segments and meet needs other platforms cannot, by delivering advanced, white-label SD-WAN solutions using Turnium's disaggregated SD-WAN platform.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium"), the industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions ("SD-WAN"), is pleased to announce it has signed a Master Pricing Agreement ("MPA") with a major telecommunications company delivering services across the Asia-Pacific region.

The MPA with Turnium enables new and targeted digital business and infrastructure offers to business and enterprise customers across the region that cannot be met by other SD-WAN vendors. Turnium's white-label, disaggregated SD-WAN platform enables Turnium's new telecommunications partner to brand, host, manage, and deliver advanced SD-WAN, create unique bundles, and connect customers' multiple sites, clouds, devices, and vehicles into customer-dedicated, managed, secure networks and hybrid cloud/multi-cloud solutions.

"We are excited to sign this agreement," said Johan Arnet, Founder and CEO of Turnium. "The MPA will enable our new partner to realize its goal of increasing its portfolio of digital business and infrastructure capabilities and to deliver flexible, cost-effective, customized managed network solutions. Businesses in Asia-Pacific will benefit from better access to secure business networks that support hybrid, multi-cloud connectivity and deliver secure multi-site networks that combine wireline and wireless technologies, including 5G. Turnium enables our new partner to deliver the software-defined networks that businesses need to expand and leverage the internet economy."

In addition, Turnium's capability to be deployed as a Cloud Native Network Function ("CNF") future-proofs partner capabilities to deliver in multiple environments such as containers, bare metal, and virtual. Turnium's CNF enables new solutions including Universal CPE that support Edge Compute and Multi-Access Edge Compute for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the network edge.

Turnium's model is to provide a flexible, disaggregated SD-WAN software platform that telecoms and other service providers can use as the foundation to build their own custom integrated solutions. With Turnium as the foundation, service providers can add their existing security solutions, orchestrators, automation, and management platforms over top using Turnium's API and build solutions that fit their unique markets and segments. By integrating with existing OSS/BSS, Turnium is easy to adopt and operationalize by telecoms.

The financial terms of this agreement are not being disclosed. Turnium will include any appropriate updates in its financial results over the upcoming quarters.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io , visit www.turnium.com , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

