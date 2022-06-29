Thinkproject appoints three executive leaders to drive its market-leading position in Europe.

Daniel Csillag serves as Thinkproject's new Chief Revenue Officer.

Markus Scheuermann joins the company as CFO, replacing Ralf Gruesshaber who is leaving Thinkproject by end of June.

Juliska Del Degan is promoted to Chief Marketing Officer after nearly six months as interim manager.

Thinkproject, Europe's leading SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects, announced three new members of its executive leadership team today, which is fully staffed now. Daniel Csillag is the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Markus Scheuermann joins Thinkproject as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The former interim manager, Juliska Del Degan, becomes the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005101/en/

Daniel Csillag, the new Chief Revenue Officer at Thinkproject (Photo: Business Wire)

"Construction and infrastructure are the biggest growth drivers for the world's GDP yet the maturity of digitisation in this sector is one of the lowest compared to other industries. As European market leader, we see it as our mission to accelerate the digitisation of the construction sector to deliver more sustainable, punctual, and cost-efficient projects," says Patrik Heider, CEO at Thinkproject. "To implement this vision, Thinkproject acquired industry-leading companies over the last few years, which has contributed to our rapid growth. The new appointments complete our executive leadership team and prepare Thinkproject to accelerate its chosen path."

Among the additions that complement the executive leadership team is Daniel Csillag, who takes on the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Thinkproject. Daniel gained profound industry experience as CEO of the construction software provider Nevaris Bausoftware (part of the Nemetschek Group) and held further positions such as Vice President Enterprise Market DACH at the software company Sage and General Manager of the enterprise software provider Exact Software Deutschland.

"Daniel knows the industry and has significant expertise in customer engagement, which is crucial to us since our customer-first approach commits us to developing solutions our customers are asking for in their daily business. In the past, he has successfully transformed several businesses and accelerated their revenue growth. With his long-lasting experience in software and construction technology, Daniel Csillag is a great match for our leadership team," says Patrik Heider. "He will help us strengthen our position as a leading SaaS provider in the AECO-Sector."

The second addition is Markus Scheuermann who takes on the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Managing Director. Previously, Markus acted in the same role at HolidayCheck Group AG, where he successfully managed the turnaround of the company during the difficult situation of a global pandemic. Prior to this, Markus served as CFO of various subsidiaries within Hubert Burda Media and was also an Associate Principal with McKinsey Company.

Patrik Heider comments: "With profound knowledge in the IT sector and digital platforms centred on customer experience, Markus represents Thinkproject's financial backbone, and will ensure scalability and steadiness in our fast-growing company. With many years of experience as a CFO with a focus on growth, Markus Scheuermann is a welcome addition to lead our financial team and advance our position on a global level."

Markus replaces Ralf Gruesshaber, who has decided to leave Thinkproject by the end of June. Ralf has been instrumental in the strong growth during the past five years, where the business has more than tripled in size, as well as in strengthening the shareholder base with EQT as the new majority shareholder in 2020. Patrik Heider says: "Ralf has been a very valuable member of our team, and we are thankful for years of great contribution. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours, which I am sure he will greatly manage."

The third new member of the executive leadership team and new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) is Juliska Del Degan who already started at Thinkproject as Interim Manager in January 2022. Before joining Thinkproject, she gained great experience as Chief Communication Officer (CCO) at financial software developer Avaloq and held different marketing positions at the building materials manufacturer Holcim and the sanitary applications manufacturer Geberit.

"To further facilitate growth, a top-notch level of communication and marketing is crucial. Juliska has successfully built-up multiple teams in marketing and communication at several companies before and brings valuable knowledge and experience at the intersection of digitisation and construction," says Patrik Heider. "With these competences, she will boost Thinkproject's reputation as a thought leader in Construction Intelligence, which delivers the necessary solutions to transform the AECO industry.

Digitise assets throughout their whole lifecycle

"Our new colleagues complete the executive leadership team. The shared expertise prepares us even better on our way to digitising the AECO sector with innovative software while continuing Thinkproject's growth trajectory. Construction and infrastructure are still one of the biggest drivers for the world's GDP. Digitising and simplifying processes in this area offers a huge potential for more sustainability. With the new additions to our team, we have added the necessary knowledge, experience, and expertise to achieve just that," summarises Patrik Heider.

______________________________________________________________________________

About Thinkproject

Thinkproject is Europe's leading SaaS provider for Construction Intelligence solutions. The combination of practical experience and the intelligent use of data creates a decisive competitive advantage for customers. Thinkproject is thus at the forefront of digitization and transformation in the AECO industry. With +700 employees worldwide, Thinkproject provides 3,250 customers and more than 300,000 users in over 60 countries with digital solutions that span the entire construction project lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.thinkproject.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005101/en/

Contacts:

Stefan Ehgartner Simon Löfflad

Havana Orange GmbH

thinkproject@havanaorange.de

+49 (89) 92 131 51 0