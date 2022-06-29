Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Health Executes Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Fusion Specialty Pharmacy

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., (OTC PINK:EMGE) executes Binding Letter of Intent to acquire Fusion Specialty Pharmacy subject to financing and execution of certain definitive agreements. Fusion generated $3,801,497 in 2021 Revenues, an approximate 100% increase from 2020 Revenues of $1,971,599. The acquisition is projected to close during the 3rd quarter of this year.

Fusion Specialty Pharmacy ("Fusion") is a nationally accredited compounding pharmacy licensed in 27 states and located in St. George, Utah dedicated to formulating creative, individualized, and compounded medications that can improve compliance, maximize the potential for therapeutic success, and reduce the overall cost of healthcare. One of Fusions goals is to offer a personalized service to their patients and help them understand their core ailment. This allows Fusion to work closely with their physicians and create a customized formulation. Fusion offers the personalized attention that other pharmacies are unable to offer due to their business environment.

Fusions national accreditation with the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB) ensures patients and providers that every compound prescription is made only with top-quality ingredients, and our FocusScript accreditation allows us to work with most insurance companies.

Koby Taylor, CEO of Fusion stated, "I'm looking forward to joining the Emergent Health team and anxious to add my skills and experience to enhancing the overall Emergent Health family of products."

James Zimbler, CEO of Emergent added, "We're very excited about the upcoming acquisition of Fusion Specialty Pharmacy. Fusion will allow us to greatly expand our on-line pet-med offerings through our subsidiary, PharmaZu, Inc. Fusion will also allow Emergent to fulfill orders in all states."

Adam Brooks, President of PharmaZu, Inc., stated, "With the addition of Fusion, we will obtain licensure in all 50 States which will allow PharmaZu the ability to fill prescriptions nationwide, greatly expanding the reach of PharmaZu's pet medicine business."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. (https://emergenthealthcompany.com/ Curates Companies and Products, Develops and Sells in the Regenerative Health Space ... Its products comprise ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu Corp., its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

jzimbler@emergenthealthcompany.com

631-806-1420

https://emergenthealthcompany.com/

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706791/Emergent-Health-Executes-Binding-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-Fusion-Specialty-Pharmacy