MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Adds Virtual Pet Health/Pet Telehealth to Its Membership Program

Pet parents are now able to connect with veterinarians from the comfort of their home.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has added telehealth services for pets to its Health Karma Membership.

With this service, Health Karma makes it possible for pet parents to connect directly with a licensed veterinarian to get answers to some of the most commonly asked questions, receive advice, discuss concerns they might have regarding the health and wellness of their pet, and even get referrals to their local vets or emergency clinics. The vets are not diagnosing medical conditions, providing treatment, or prescribing medications. As part of their Health Karma Membership, pet owners can speak with a licensed veterinarian in real-time by phone or video consultation on their computer, day, or night.

"I have always looked at my dog as part of the family, and I know many of our Health Karma members feel the same way about their pets," says Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma "Adding pet telehealth to the Health Karma Membership is a natural extension of our commitment to provide affordable and convenient access to health care for our members and their entire family. "

Health Karma members now have a reliable resource for high-level information to help determine whether an in-person vet visit is needed and offer guidance on how to best care for their pet. Although not intended for emergencies or as a replacement for regular in-office visits, the virtual care service offers quick access 24/7 to trusted veterinary doctors experts nationwide, who can answer questions or give a second opinion on treatment options. As an added benefit, Health Karma members receive exclusive access to a Pet Drug Savings Card, which provides prescription discounts of up to 75 percent at more than 68,000 participating pharmacies.

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire healthcare journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. healthkarma.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706850/Health-KarmaR-Adds-Virtual-Pet-HealthPet-Telehealth-to-Its-Membership-Program