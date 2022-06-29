Grid Dynamics and selfologi Win MACH Alliance Award for Best Health/Pharma Project

Key Takeaways:

selfologi.com is an innovative transactional B2C and B2B content and e-commerce marketplace and a game-changer in the cosmetic treatment industry.

Grid Dynamics, a member of the MACH Alliance, was the lead digital technology consulting partner, working with commercetools , Amplience , and Algolia in designing and developing selfologi's digital cosmetic treatment platform.

selfologi and Grid Dynamics recognized for the most outstanding use of MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, Headless) architecture in health/pharma by the MACH Alliance.

Built with an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem combined with the digital skills and expertise of Grid Dynamics and other partners, selfologi's innovative cosmetic treatment site is an industry game-changer - developed much faster than is typical for large-scale projects

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that the company, together with its customer, Dubai-based selfologi, has won the MACH Alliance Award for the Best Health/Pharma Project. In partnership with commercetools, Amplience, and Algolia, Grid Dynamics was the lead digital technology consulting partner in designing and developing selfologi's digital cosmetic treatment platform, which launched with content in September 2021, followed by the marketplace launch in March 2022.

Working closely with its partners and the selfologi team, Grid Dynamics leveraged a composable commerce MACH architecture to design and build the selfologi platform as a fully transactional B2C and B2B content and commerce marketplace. As a result, the digital platform was developed and launched in less than a year, a much shorter timeframe than is usually required for large-scale projects.

"We're extremely proud and excited to win the MACH Alliance Award for our efforts to fill a significant need in the cosmetic treatment industry," said Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi. "With millions of people searching online for information about cosmetic treatments, clinics, and practitioners, selfologi is an industry game-changer as the first-of-its-kind trusted provider of informative content that also offers a way for people to find a provider and book treatments. Our collaboration with partners, and the design and development expertise provided by Grid Dynamics, enabled us to bring our innovative platform to market with incredible speed and efficiency - and we already see a tremendous impact on the industry."

selfologi's digital platform combines original editorial content with an integrated marketplace for clients to book cosmetic treatments online. Driven by a bespoke B2B platform, selfologi hosts more than 300 practitioners from the region's leading cosmetic treatment clinics. It enables them to schedule their availability, set prices, and manage client bookings. In addition, the selfologi B2C site allows consumers to learn about cosmetic treatments, compare user-rated and reviewed clinics and practitioners, book treatments, and pay directly on the platform.

"By taking an API-first, cloud-native approach combined with best-in-class MACH technologies, we delivered the scalability and flexibility required to ensure the company's business goals were achieved," said James Bullock, Vice President of Customer Success for Grid Dynamics. "The recognition from the MACH Alliance in winning this prestigious award validates the strategic approach as well as the technical expertise and unwavering commitment brought to the project by everyone involved. We're proud to be part of such a successful initiative."

About selfologi

Based in Dubai, UAE, selfologi is the first-of-its-kind digital destination that empowers consumers to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments online. The platform provides authentic and original content in Arabic and English that has been developed by global industry experts, empowering people with trusted knowledge and information. With the biggest collection of clinics and practitioners in the region, it is the first cosmetic treatments marketplace to be licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

selfologi was recently awarded the Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Solution of The Year by Entrepreneur ME and recognised by Forbes Middle East among the Most-Funded Start-Ups in MENA.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

