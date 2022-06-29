The modern connected audit, risk, and compliance platform also wins plaudits from customers for its ease of use, frictionless implementation, and superior results.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has once again been rated as the Market Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Summer 2022 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now taken the top rating in Audit Management for 11 consecutive quarters, and in GRC for 10 consecutive quarters, earning top reviews from customers for the usability, seamless implementation, and exceptional results of its connected risk platform.

AuditBoard's dual recognition from customers in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports reflects the value enterprises are finding in AuditBoard's platform as it continues to expand capabilities with powerful new features. With its most recent launch, AuditBoard introduced Automation Analytics, a best-in-class automation and analytics solution empowering internal audit, SOX, and IT compliance teams to automate and accelerate key processes.

"As we seek to deliver increasing value to our customers, we are both proud and grateful to again be recognized as a leader in the G2 grids for Audit Management and GRC," said John Reese, AuditBoard's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our continued recognition is a testament to the substantial impact AuditBoard's connected risk platform is having on today's audit, risk, and compliance teams, as well as the organizations they serve."

Strong customer satisfaction for AuditBoard's connected audit, risk, and compliance solutions continues to propel the company's growth. Over 1,400 organizations currently leverage AuditBoard's platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs, including six of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500. AuditBoard was also recently named a Top Performer on the Capterra Shortlist reports for risk management and compliance software and, for the second year in a row, was recognized as a winner of the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Compliance category.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

