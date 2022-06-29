Hounslow Council Deploys 8x8's Single-platform Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solution to Provide More Than 270,000 Residents with Enhanced Citizen Engagement

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that the London Borough of Hounslow has deployed 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams to support over 1,500 employees.

The London Borough of Hounslow provides community services to more than 270,000 residents, including services around healthcare, housing, and employment. Prior to 8x8, Hounslow Council struggled with old disparate communications solutions that lacked the capabilities needed to support the numerous business areas, particularly the contact centre, and required constant assistance from their support team to keep them running. As a result, Hounslow Council wanted to simplify both the communications and engagement solutions used by employees and residents, and move to a cloud-based solution that offered reliable service.

With 8x8 XCaaS and 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, Hounslow Council has reduced costs and improved customer satisfaction using a single, integrated platform.

Mark Lumley, Director for Digital IT at the London Borough of Hounslow, said, "We chose 8x8 XCaaS because of its single vendor, integrated cloud communications and contact centre platform, and integration with Microsoft Teams. While evaluating vendors, 8x8 stood out to us as a trustworthy partner, capable of delivering on our needs. Since deploying 8x8, we've increased efficiencies within our team and throughout the interactions with our communities, allowing us to fully and quickly serve our community."

The London Borough of Hounslow Council deployment reflects 8x8's continued growth and success within the U.K.'s public sector, with 8x8 XCaaS now deployed across more than one third of London's boroughs. Additional customer deployments include:

The London Borough of Newham provides services for more than 353,000 residents in East London. They most recently expanded their 8x8 Contact Centre by more than 90 percent, bringing the total number to over 220 CCaaS seats.

Welsh Water, the only not-for-profit water company in England and Wales, uses the 8x8 Video Interaction API to provide remote customer support, in turn boosting customer satisfaction while improving operational efficiency.

Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8, Inc., said, "Our dedication to XCaaS platform innovation has meant that councils like Hounslow are able to unify employee and citizen experiences by eliminating operational silos and speeding information flows, allowing staff to be more agile and responsive to citizens' needs. Additionally, 8x8 XCaaS provides a single integration framework making it easy to extend Microsoft Teams capabilities, allowing employees to continue providing exceptional services to citizens without missing a beat."

8x8 XCaaS includes cloud contact centre, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry's only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

