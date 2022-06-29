Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 15:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM

PR Newswire

London, June 29

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

29 JUNE 2022

RESULTS OFEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting "(EGM") of the Company held today, the Special Resolution set out in the EGM Notice sent to Shareholders on 1 June 2022 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
180,749,34312,55014,823,376174,701

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 01

To change the name of the Company to CT Property Trust Limited, with effect on or around 30 June 2022.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.