BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23

29 JUNE 2022

RESULTS OFEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting "(EGM") of the Company held today, the Special Resolution set out in the EGM Notice sent to Shareholders on 1 June 2022 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 80,749,343 12,550 14,823,376 174,701

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 01

To change the name of the Company to CT Property Trust Limited, with effect on or around 30 June 2022.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END