BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Results of EGM
PR Newswire
London, June 29
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 2138001XRCB89W6XTR23
29 JUNE 2022
RESULTS OFEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting "(EGM") of the Company held today, the Special Resolution set out in the EGM Notice sent to Shareholders on 1 June 2022 was duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|80,749,343
|12,550
|14,823,376
|174,701
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 01
To change the name of the Company to CT Property Trust Limited, with effect on or around 30 June 2022.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END