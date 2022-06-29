Kedrion Biopharma Recognized for Innovation in Treating Rare Disease

FORT LEE, NJ, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in treating rare and serious diseases, was presented with an Industry Innovation Award from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) for RYPLAZIM, the first FDA-approved treatment for Plasminogen Deficiency Type 1 (PLGD-1). The product was developed by Kedrion's recently acquired subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction in Laval, Canada.

Individuals with PLGD-1 have a deficiency of Plasminogen. This protein enables the body to break down fibrin clots, which are involved in the final stages of blood clotting. This results in the accumulation of fibrin and leads to the development of lesions on mucus membranes throughout the body.

The award was presented Sunday at NORD's Rare Impact Awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. Rebecca Bialas, President of the Plasminogen Deficiency Foundation, presented the award to Giorgio Masetti-Zannini, VP, US Regional Commercial Director of Kedrion Biopharma, who accepted the award on behalf of Kedrion Biopharma. "We thank NORD for this honor and for all the important work they do to support those who suffer from rare diseases and conditions, said Masetti-Zannini. I'd also like to give special recognition to our colleagues at Prometic in Laval, Canada, whose creativity, hard work, and persistence ultimately resulted in this treatment."

Paolo Marcucci, Executive Chairman of Kedrion, said he was pleased by the recognition "From our inception, we have been dedicated to the mission of providing relief to people suffering from rare diseases. Our generous donors offer us the profound opportunity to develop life-changing therapies. We embarked on the specific quest to develop a treatment for Plasminogen deficiency some fifteen years ago; today we accept this award with great pride".

Rebecca Bialas, the mother of a child with PLGD-1, said "I'm so thankful the folks at Kedrion have taken up this cause and are doing all the wonderful things they're doing. I can't put into words how thankful I am that this is happening. This treatment has given us hope that we can move forward with a future for our children and other patients with this disorder."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736227/Kedrion_Biopharma_Logo.jpg