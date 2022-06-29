Star Alliance International Corp. Issues An Update from the Chairman

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("Star" or the "Company")

Richard Carey, Chairman of Star Alliance International stated, "Over the last six months STAL has taken great steps to build our company with strong acquisitions that will not only improve the Company's asset value but, will over the next few months generate revenues and profits for the Company. In my last update I told you about our Troy mine, the Genesis gold extraction process, the Honduras mines and the gold and lithium mines in Nigeria.

"In the last few weeks, we formed a new subsidiary Magma International, Inc. that will provide the highest-grade innovative, composite manufacturing materials for worldwide distribution. The composite material is stronger, lighter, superior in performance, environmentally friendly and recyclable. Magma's patented technology can be used in place of steel, wood, fiberglass, carbon fiber, aluminum and Kevlar and only begins to melt at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. This technology has multiple applications. We are currently finalizing the purchase of the 80,000 square foot factory in South Carolina that will house our first manufacturing plant. Our team is already working on designs of the initial products that will be made available later this year. We are extremely excited about the future growth of this company.

"Currently, we are finalizing negotiations for an investment in STAL that will support our growth plans. We will be announcing the terms and conditions of this investment as soon as possible.

"The Company's new and updated website will be fully operational shortly. Our management team is spending many hours improving our internal and external reporting and security systems.

"We are pleased to announce that we are moving our head office from California to Las Vegas, Nevada. The new address will be announced very shortly.

"We have prepared our new mission Statement which I have set out below;

"Our innovative Company for the pursuit of precious metal mining, environmentally safe technologies for the extraction of gold, lithium and other rare earth minerals and other specialized patented eco-friendly and bio-degradable technologies that will dramatically improve many of our everyday applications.

"We are now a global company and will continue to expand in the US and overseas as opportunities arise.

"I want to personally thank all our shareholders for their continued support. We strongly believe in where the Company is heading and will continue to update you on a regular basis. Keep watching this space."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Global Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology for the extraction of gold that has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex technology. Barotex is our fibers manufactured from volcanic rock that are incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and are bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706897/Star-Alliance-International-Corp-Issues-An-Update-from-the-Chairman