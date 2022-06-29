International strategic communications firm, Peregrine Communications Group ('Peregrine'), has appointed Mary Beth Kissane as EVP, Head of Client Services, United States. The appointment follows a period of strong growth at the firm and further deepens Peregrine's commitment to providing superior communications services to North American clients during a period that sees asset managers working hard to compete for brand awareness and category authority in a fast-changing and increasingly competitive environment.

In joining asset management specialist Peregrine, Mary Beth will be working alongside the New York-based team offering clients her considerable experience, combining both media and investor relations expertise most recently as Financial and Corporate Practice Group Managing Director with Burson Cohn and Wolfe (BCW) in New York. Prior to that, she held senior roles with Hill+Knowlton, Georgeson, Abernathy MacGregor and Walek Peppercomm.

She advised many of the world's leading asset managers including Blackstone, Bank of America, Tudor Investment Corporation, Citadel, New York Life Insurance, and the Rockefeller Group on their complex communications challenges. In addition, her experience in synthesizing complex and material disclosures, activism and defense, proxy and crisis issues as well as her policy and academic work complement Peregrine's ESG offerings for clients.

Peregrine Chief Executive, Anthony Payne said:

"I am very excited that one of the sharpest and most experienced operators in our business is joining our multi-specialist team. Mary Beth's unique combination of deep domain expertise, charismatic leadership and strategic consulting experience is an extraordinary addition to the value we can bring to our clients. The next few years will be some of the most exciting and testing yet faced by the asset management industry, and it will be no time for 'business as usual'. Successfully navigating this environment will require specialist knowledge, exceptional creativity, deep multi-channel capability and an international perspective. This is what we continue to bring to our clients."

Mary Beth Kissane said:

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join Peregrine. We have a wonderful platform to serve clients with our singular focus on asset management, our integrated capabilities and data-driven approach to strategy. I am thrilled to be joining such a great team in New York."

ENDS

ABOUT PEREGRINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

www.peregrinecommunications.com

Based in London and New York, Peregrine Communications provides strategic communications, marketing, and design solutions to the global financial services industry. Peregrine clients range from start-ups to global investment firms and leading service providers to asset managers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005569/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Thomas Conroy

Peregrine Communications

thomas.conroy@peregrinecommunications.com

+1 917 970 8834