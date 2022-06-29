SmartX Inc.: SmartX Releases Upgraded HCI for Modern IT Infrastructure: Higher Performance, More Capabilities

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartX, a modern IT infrastructure innovator, has released the newly upgraded SmartX HCI - a hyperconverged infrastructure product portfolio that includes core software SMTX OS, management platform CloudTower, and HCI appliance SMTX Halo. The upgrades include new features to provide optimized performance, security, and management simplicity. With upgraded SmartX HCI, customers can embrace more efficient IT infrastructure while saving up to 50% on costs.

What's new:

Optimized performance : SMTX OS 5.0 leverages boost mode to optimize I/O path in compute virtualization, introduces Intel? Optane? Persistent Memory into storage engine, and supports ethernet of 25 GbE and above and RDMA in storage network. Compared with SMTX OS 4.0, the cluster performance ( 4K random access) based on SMTX OS 5.0 has increased by 60%, with IOPS exceeding 1 million on a 3-node cluster. The performance is even higher when combining Intel? Optane? Persistent Memory in the solution.

: SMTX OS 5.0 leverages boost mode to optimize I/O path in compute virtualization, introduces Intel? Optane? Persistent Memory into storage engine, and supports ethernet of 25 GbE and above and RDMA in storage network. Compared with SMTX OS 4.0, the cluster performance ( random access) based on SMTX OS 5.0 has increased by 60%, with IOPS exceeding 1 million on a 3-node cluster. The performance is even higher when combining Intel? Optane? Persistent Memory in the solution. Software-defined network & security : SMXT OS 5.0 adds network & security function with micro-segmentation, providing distributed firewalls to each application or virtual machine by reinforcing east-west traffic security. It also simplifies security management by automating security policy distribution and enabling joint management through CloudTower.

: SMXT OS 5.0 adds network & security function with micro-segmentation, providing distributed firewalls to each application or virtual machine by reinforcing east-west traffic security. It also simplifies security management by automating security policy distribution and enabling joint management through CloudTower. Intelligent cluster management: CloudTower 2.0 frees IT professionals from operations & maintenance hassles through extra intelligent functions such as cross-cluster VM migration, content library, VM user view, access control and security settings, and interface optimization.

With new upgrades, SmartX HCI has strengthened its 4 critical capabilities: