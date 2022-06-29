MP Ya'ara Saks, Councillor James Pasternak and MPP Michael Kerzner to Join Festivities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - Downsview Park invites the community to celebrate Canada Day at the Park. Thousands are expected to attend the all-ages event, which has become a signature annual Downsview Park celebration.

Everyone will be treated to a variety of free activities, including inflatables and live entertainment. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site. The day will conclude with an impressive firework display at dusk.

Member of Parliament for York Centre, Ya'ara Saks, Councillor James Pasternak and Member of Provincial Parliament for York Centre, Michael Kerzner, and will join the festivities and provide remarks.

WHAT: Canada Day celebration

COST:FREE

WHERE: Downsview Park, Festival Terrace (beside 35 Carl Hall Road)

WHEN: Friday, July 1, 2022, 4:00p.m. - 10:30p.m.

Event schedule:

4:15p.m. Sean Stanley Trio (set 1) 5:02p.m. Welcome remarks by Michael Kerzner, Member of Provincial Parliament for York Centre 5:05p.m. Welcome remarks by Councillor James Pasternak 5:08p.m. Welcome remarks by Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament for York Centre, followed by anthem 5:15p.m. Sean Stanley Trio (set 2) 6:30p.m. - 7:15p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 1) 7:45p.m. - 8:30p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 2) 9:05p.m. - 9:55p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 3) 9:55p.m O'Canada sung by The Orchestra followed by firework show

Very limited parking available on-site. Please consider using public transit or, if possible, walk to the event.

For updates, be sure to follow Downsview Park on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Downsview Park

Spanning 291 acres/118 hectares, Downsview Park is one of the largest urban parks in Toronto and sits atop one of the city's highest points of land. Since its official opening in 2012, it has become a dynamic urban green space with active and passive elements for the enjoyment of all visitors. Park features include a recently constructed commemorative walking trail and an off-leash dog park. Once complete, it will be home to a 10-acre farm that will be one of the largest in the country.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, Canada Lands has enriched Canadian communities and experiences by embracing the full potential of the properties it owns and operates. Canada Lands is a leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. Canada Lands Company strives to enhance economic, social and environmental value for Canadians. In addition to the attractions it manages, Canada Lands has 10 active real estate development projects across Canada and has delivered more than $1 billion in economic benefits to Canada since its inception. For more information, please visit www.clc.ca .

