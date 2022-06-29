Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a niche generic and brand pharmaceutical company, announced today it has joined The End Drug Shortages Alliance (Alliance), a new coalition of diverse stakeholders to address drug shortages in the United States. Alliance provides a forum for key stakeholders to take strategic aim at one of health care's more pressing and enduring issues, drug shortages that disrupt patient care.

"Drug shortages continue to impact health care and its delivery," said Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring. "As a member of Alliance, we will work together to develop collaborative mitigation strategies to address issues contributing to these shortages."

Alliance was launched in late 2021 to bring together industry stakeholders, including providers, group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors, and other industry thought leaders and champions. Efforts will focus on improving access to medications through greater transparency across market participants, leading to improved quality manufacturing of medications and production of additional supply.

"We are grateful to have Amring join Alliance to end drug shortages," said Eric Tichy, Division Chair of Pharmacy Supply Solutions for Mayo Clinic, who serves as the Chair for the Alliance advisory board. "Collaboration among organizations strengthens our ability to improve the quality of life for patients that rely on these medications. Together, we can make a difference."

About End Drug Shortages Alliance

The End Drugs Shortages Alliance is a collaboration of select health systems, supply chain, industry and other stakeholders including group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders dedicated to solving the pharmaceutical supply challenges that disrupt access to essential medications in the U.S. We prioritize initiatives focused on transparency, quality, redundancy and production of additional supply to achieve undisrupted access to essential medications for health care providers and patients.

About Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately held pharmaceutical company that provides niche generics and value-driven brands to the market. The company is a subsidiary of a privately held global specialty pharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands. Amring is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Amring's business developments and the implementation of Amring's strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Amring's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Amring's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring's business and financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

