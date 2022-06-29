Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
16:25 Uhr
2,930 Euro
+0,065
+2,27 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2022 | 15:41
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: HYDRASPUN Reserve nonwoven offers exceptional dispersibility without the heavy weight

Suominen Corporation's press release on June 29, 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen launches HYDRASPUN Reserve to its industry leading moist toilet tissue nonwoven portfolio. HYDRASPUN Reserve successfully delivers exceptional dispersibility with a lower basis weight nonwoven, passing the standards of International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) and INDA/EDANA (GD4).

Composed of 100% sustainable cellulosic fibers, HYDRASPUN Reserve completely breaks down in sewer systems.

"We listened to our converting partners' request to develop lower basis weight moist toilet tissue nonwovens with best in class dispersibility. HYDRASPUN Reserve clearly delivers and we are excited to raise the bar with our latest enhancements to our moist toilet tissue nonwoven portfolio", says Andrew Charleston, Category Manager, Americas.

For more information, please contact:
Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas
tel. +1 (860) 373 2619
andrew.charleston@suominencorp.com



SUOMINEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.