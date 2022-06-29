Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: Triad Pro Innovators Enters into a Sales MOU to Provide Frontier Power Products 200 Patent Pending Electrical Storage Cells

TPII and Frontier Power Products to enter into long-term distribution contract on, or before, sale of 50th unit.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) (the "Company" or "TPII"), developer of the patent-pending Triad Pro electrical storage cells announces the signing, of an MOU. (the "agreement") with Frontier Power Products,.

The agreement will see Frontier become the OEM and sales company for the first 50 portable lighting units and/or gen sets. In addition, the agreement binds TPII and Frontier to negotiate an ongoing distribution deal granting Frontier exclusive distribution rights in Canada.

Frontier Engages to Pre-Pay TPII for 100 Triad Pro Energy Storage Units

To complete assembly of the initial 50 portable light towers/gen sets, Frontier has paid TPII for the delivery of the first 100 energy storage units. With four 1.38kW energy storage cells per light tower/gen set, the prepayment will cover the cost of the first 100 Triad energy cells to be utilized in the 1st 25 light towers/gen sets.

Frontier Power Products Becomes a Key TPII Partner

TPII CEO Murray Goldenberg said, "We're thrilled to have Frontier on board as our OEM and, potentially, a future distributor. As a certified vendor to many major potential clients for the off road mobile light towers and gen sets, particularly in the Alberta oil sands, Frontier's partnership will prove to be invaluable. Furthermore, we are confident that their reputation for engineering excellence will ensure that the mobile light towers and gen sets will be of the highest possible standard."

EEL Tower's Triad Pro energy cells Address Pain Points in a $3.5 Billion Industry

Estimated at $3.5 billion in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 6.5% according to GMI, the portable lighting tower market is a significant global industry. The world wide potential for gen sets is estimated at $20 billion. The agreement with Frontier Power Products will see TPII's energy storage units address a substantial portion of that market.

"Our clients run high-stakes, 24/7 operations in some of the coldest and harshest conditions on the planet, so our number one priority is to deliver them a reliable product. We stake our reputation on it, and Triad's recent field tests have demonstrated that its electronic storage cell is more than capable of delivering on that front," said Gary Potter, Vice President & General Manager of Frontier Power Products.

Potter continued, "Where the portable light tower will really stand out for our clients, is its ability to address secondary concerns regarding fuel consumption and maintenance costs, including income tax reductions through the application of carbon credits, making the Triad energystorage cell a gamechanger in the industry.

About Frontier Power Products:

Frontier Power Products are specialists in engines and power generation products. Since 1983 they have worked with customers in Western Canada and around the world to provide reliable and practical solutions to their power system's needs.

Frontier aligns itself with valued partners having a similar mindset - build quality and innovative products designed specifically for the application and support their customers throughout the product's life cycle.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our Triad Pro energycell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pendingenergy cellthat can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

