FuturePay Holdings Inc. Announces Partnership with Cross River for MyTab Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / FuturePay Holdings Inc. ("FuturePay"), a provider of digital revolving credit solutions, announced that it has signed an agreement with Cross River, a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, for the company's MyTab digital revolving credit platform. Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Cross River is a leading financial services institution that powers innovative fintech companies. With Cross River's banking capabilities and robust technology infrastructure, the MyTab digital platform will provide responsible credit access to consumers across the country, and fintech solutions to countless merchants. Cross River's regulatory expertise adds an additional layer of compliance and consumer protection, ensuring a secure and reliable platform.

FuturePay's MyTab digital revolving credit platform will be available to e-commerce merchants and their customers as an embedded cardless payment solution in the coming weeks. Operating outside traditional credit card "rails," MyTab enables consumers to apply once for a credit line that can be used and reused over time. This allows FuturePay merchants to develop long-term customer relationships, encouraging repeat or subscription purchases, and creating brand loyalty. This contrasts with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options which offer short-term installment loans that close when the transaction is paid off. MyTab offers the convenience and instant decisioning of BNPL solutions while delivering rigorous credit screening and fraud mitigation similar to what traditional credit cards and store card companies provide.

FuturePay's new platform is merchant-friendly, providing competitive merchant fees for ecommerce transactions while giving consumers the flexibility to structure payments to meet their own budgetary needs. MyTab is integrated with many major e-commerce platform providers including Shopify, Magento, Shift4Shop, and PrestaShop, with more to come.

"We are excited to partner with FuturePay to power its new digital revolving credit platform. This innovative product helps to fill a gap in the market and provide responsible credit solutions to more consumers," said Adam Goller, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River. "The company has built a first-class compliance and cybersecurity program with the experience of the end consumer in mind. FuturePay is well positioned to meet the demands of a fast-growing marketplace."

"Cross River is one of the most respected financial institutions in the e-commerce sector, and we are excited to be partnering with them to bring MyTab to market," said FuturePay's Chief Executive Officer Tim Harris. "We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with Cross River as we look to help merchants grow their businesses and establish long-term relationships with their customers."

About FuturePay

Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, FuturePay Holdings Inc. is the provider of MyTab, an innovative digital revolving credit platform that delivers a secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement cardless payment option for e-commerce merchants and their customers. Unlike traditional Buy Now Pay Later platforms that provide installment loans for a single purchase, MyTab customers apply once for a revolving credit line which they can reuse again and again for purchases on any website accepting MyTab as a payment method.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world's most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications, Inc.

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

516-776-3282

SOURCE: FuturePay Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706942/FuturePay-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Partnership-with-Cross-River-for-MyTab-Platform