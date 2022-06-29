374Water, Inc.: 374Water Inc. to Ring in a Sustainable Future at The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) , a social impact and cleantech company, today announced it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Friday, July 1, 2022 to ring the Opening Bell. Chairman and CEO Kobe Nagar will be joined by members of the 374Water team, as well as family and strategic partners who have helped the cleantech brand reach this important milestone.

The Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell ringing ceremony is held at the Nasdaq MarketSite Broadcast Studio in Times Square in Manhattan. 374Water's Nasdaq Live Stream Ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. EST with the Opening Bell occurring at 9:30 a.m. EST.

"We are thrilled to be trading on the Nasdaq and to solidify this milestone by ringing the Opening Bell,' said Kobe Nagar. "The world needs modern solutions to the complex problems impacting the environment and public health and Nasdaq provides us the needed wingspan to provide our technology on a global scale."

374Water's symbol on Nasdaq is SCWO, which stands for supercritical water oxidation. SCWO is a physical-thermal process that transforms the simplest and most complex wastes into clean water, energy and minerals while eliminating harmful pollutants like PFAS, microplastics, and pharmaceuticals. 374Water's AirSCWO is a disruptive technology that is changing the waste paradigm from treatment and disposal to elimination and resource recovery.

About 374Water:

374Water is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals.

