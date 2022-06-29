Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Change of Senior Independent Director
London, June 29
29 June 2022
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
Change of Senior Independent Director
The Company announces that Robert Talbut, an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2016, has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 28 June 2022. He succeeds Charlotta Ginman who has served as the Senior Independent Director since June 2016. Charlotta will remain as Chair of the Audit Committee.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
