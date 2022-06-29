Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2022 | 17:10
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Change of Senior Independent Director

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Change of Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

London, June 29

29 June 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Change of Senior Independent Director

The Company announces that Robert Talbut, an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2016, has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 28 June 2022. He succeeds Charlotta Ginman who has served as the Senior Independent Director since June 2016. Charlotta will remain as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.