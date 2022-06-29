Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Change of Senior Independent Director

29 June 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Change of Senior Independent Director

The Company announces that Robert Talbut, an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2016, has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 28 June 2022. He succeeds Charlotta Ginman who has served as the Senior Independent Director since June 2016. Charlotta will remain as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913