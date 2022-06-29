New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - US-based ESG platform 'Brightest' announces the first integrated materiality assessment software for ESG and sustainability strategy development. Today, companies are increasingly looking for data-driven ways to inform their sustainability and ESG approach, turning to materiality as a recognized way to bring quantitative insights and stakeholder perspective into their strategy and strategic narratives.

Brightest believes that companies who fully consider materiality create more robust, resilient, and thoughtful businesses that are better prepared to meet and exceed expectations from investors, regulators, and other stakeholders around their ESG impacts, risks, and performance.

Brightest's latest software helps companies identify meaningful business opportunities, risks, trends, and brand attributes. It makes it easier to decide which ESG themes and initiatives a company should prioritize. It also provides a clear framework for management decision-making and resource allocation and helps to make sustainability and ESG strategy more structured and rigorous by introducing a standard framework for evaluating and prioritizing materiality topics.

Materiality can help improve collaboration between different departments and areas of the company, including corporate communications, investor relations, corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and HR. Brightest ensures that any business of any size or industry can launch and complete a full materiality assessment within a few weeks and realize the benefits.

"Materiality defines a company's ESG strategy and prioritization while improving organizational alignment and culture. It is basically the first step for a company in ESG or sustainability. We support it directly within our product and have helped dozens of companies take their first step to understanding their materiality, what it means for their company, and create a unified ESG action plan," says Chris Bolman, Founder, and CEO of Brightest.

A typical materiality approach considers themes and topics like climate change, human rights, supply chain impacts, diversity and inclusion, and a business's relationship with the local community. It identifies, refines, and assesses numerous potential environmental, social, and governance issues that impact the business and its stakeholders, and prioritizes them to inform company strategy, targets, and reporting.

"At Brightest, whenever we're working with a company or partner on materiality, we start with industry and competitive landscape benchmarking to understand what peers and competitors are focusing on in ESG and sustainability. Next, our product gathers internal and external data and feedback to create a structured map of what ESG topics matter most for your organization. Finally, we synthesize and organize those topics into a materiality matrix, strategic plan, and set of recommendations that can be owned, adopted, and cultivated by your brand, executive leadership, and employees", Chris Bolman added.

Brightest is a unified software platform for social impact, ESG, and sustainability.

